Devin Booker Leaves Game With Strained Left Adductor in Groin

Booker has a strained left adductor muscle. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 05, 2017

Suns guard Devin Booker suffered a strained left adductor muscle in his groin during the fourth quarter of Phoenix's 126-113 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday. 

According to Hoops Habit's Gerald Bourguet, groin strains like the one Booker suffered can take multiple weeks to heal. The extent of this specific injury, however, will not be known until Booker is evaluated back in Phoenix. 

The injury after the best two-game stretch of Booker's season. On Saturday, he scored 38 points in a losing effort to the Celtics, while his season-high 46 points led the Suns to a road victory over the Sixers on Monday. 

The Suns return home to host the Raptors on Thursday before welcoming the Spurs to town on Saturday. 

Booker, a 21-year-old in his third season after going 13th overall in the 2015 draft, is averaging 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on the season. 

