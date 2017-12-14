Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis Leaves Nets Game With Knee Injury

The Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis left Thursday night's game against the Nets with a sore left knee and did not return.

Porzingis suffered the injury early in the third quarter and was apparently non-contact.

He suffered an ankle injury earlier this season.

Kristaps Porzingis (sore left knee) will not return. — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 15, 2017

Porzingis has been averaging 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. He had 13 points and two rebounds before he left the game.

The Knicks beat the Nets 111–104 and will play the Thunder on Saturday.