Jazz Release Derrick Rose After Cavs Trade

The Jazz released Derrick Rose after he was traded from the Cavs, the team announced Saturday.

Rose was sent to Utah in a large three-team deal that occurred Thursday: Utah sent Rodney Hood to Cleveland. The Jazz also sent Joe Johnson to Sacramento, with the Cavs sending Jae Crowder and Rose to Utah. Sacramento sent George Hill to Cleveland.

The Cavs made the Thursday 3 p.m. ET trade deadline their show, orchestrating several blockbuster deals.

Isaiah Thomas was sent to the Lakers along with Channing Frye from the Cavs in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Dwyane Wade headed back to Miami in exchange for a heavily protected second-round pick.

Rose was in Chicago form 2008 to 2016. He played the 2016-2017 season with the Knicks before heading to Cleveland. He played just 16 games for the Cavs this season. He is averaging 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. He was mulling retirement earlier this season after suffering yet another injury. He's dealt with various injuries including a torn ACL.