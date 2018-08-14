In late September 2017, Carmelo Anthony was traded from the New York Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

After about 10 months with the Thunder, Anthony was on his way out after the two sides agreed to part ways. The 10-time All-Star said, "it wasn't a good fit" with the team and that "Everything was just so rushed" to help get him acclimated with Russell Westbrook and Paul George last season.

Following what was statistically the worst season of his career, Anthony was traded to the Hawks in a three-team deal, only to get immediately waived so he could join the Rockets on a one-year deal. Now that Anthony is settled and signed with a new team, he took the time to say thank you to the Thunder and their fans for his time there.

Below is the letter Anthony sent to Erik Horne of The Oklahoman:

Thank You, OKC I know it was only one season, but from the time I arrived in OKC, I was greeted with so much love from The Team, The Organization, and of course the INCREDIBLE fans of this amazing city. Throughout the entire season, game after game, you cheered me on and rooted for us as a team. That is something I will always cherish and never forget. That genuine support kept me going all season long. IN LIFE, I've learned that things don't always turn out how you want. I wanted nothing more than to make it work here & help bring this city a championship. I'm sorry it didn't work out while I was here. Thank you to Russ, PG, Sam Presti, Coach Billy Donovan, my trainers and the entire staff who work so hard and diligently at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the practice facility. I appreciate you all very much. Last but not least, Thank You to (Thunder part-owner and chairman) Mr. (Clay) Bennett for believing in me. This chapter of my career may be coming to an end but my story is far from over. Love Always. STAYME7O

Anthony will be entering his 16th year in the league next season with Houston. Last season he posted career lows with 16.2 points and a 40.4% field-goal percentage.