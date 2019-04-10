Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry Calls Anthony Davis Trade Discussions 'Toxic'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Davis has been out of New Orleans' lineup since March 24. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 10, 2019

Alvin Gentry said the stalled Anthony Davis trade talks created a "toxic" atmosphere in New Orleans and Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell

A reporter asked Gentry if he's seen a similar situation to this team's year while in the NBA

"Not this toxic, no," Gentry said. "Not that affected two teams. And two guys. One lost his job, and the other one resigned from his job. So no, in 31 years I hadn't had anything that would equal this kind of fallout. No, I haven't."

The Lakers pursued Anthony Davis prior to February's trade deadline but were unable to reach a deal to acquire the six-time All-Star. There was significant acrimony between the franchises following February's trade discussions, as former Lakers president Magic Johnson accused the Pelicans of negotiating in bad faith. Johnson resigned from his position with Los Angeles on Tuesday night

Davis has one year left on his contract with New Orleans. He appeared at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Tuesday wearing a shirt with the phrase, "That's All Folks!", referencing Looney Tunes character Porky Pig. Davis has been out of the Pelicans lineup since March 24.

Both Los Angeles and New Orleans missed the playoffs in 2018-19. The Lakers finished 37–45 en route to their sixth-straight losing season. The Pelicans ended the year 13th in the West at 33–49. 

