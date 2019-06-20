The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Belmont guard Dylan Windler with the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

An Indianapolis, Ind. native, Windler led the state in points and rebounds per game as a senior with 27.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest.

At Belmont, Windler recorded 4.3 points per game off the bench his freshman season before putting together a solid sophomore campaign. Windler's junior year was a breakout season with 17.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He shot over 45% from three and was to the First-Team All-OVC.

Windler broke his career-high in points with 41—including a career-high eight three-pointers—against Morehead State last season. He scored an average of 21.3 points and collected 10.8 rebounds per game, helping Belmont qualify for the NCAA tournament.

Windler had five points, 14 rebounds, two assists and three steals in a win over Temple but fell to Maryland despite posting 35 points and 11 rebounds.

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo’s breakdown: Windler’s perimeter shooting has given him a clear selling point for NBA teams, and he has enough of a complementary skill set at his size to warrant looks. He’s a deadeye shooter with a quick release and deep range, and a solid positional rebounder and ball-mover. His concerns come defensively, where he appears bound to struggle matching up with strong, athletic wing players, something that could quickly become a stumbling point on his path to playing time. He’ll be challenged from a physical standpoint at the next level, at at his age, may not improve much more physically. Windler runs fairly well, but is still somewhat stiff changing directions and struggles creating for himself. Regardless, legit shooters with his size and ability tend to get multiple chances to prove themselves.

Woo's Grade: B-

Windler is one of the better pure shooters in this draft, but there’s also a risk he was a product of a very well-designed system at Belmont. Cleveland and John Beilein should be a good fit for him and be able to utilize him, but this is ultimately a pick that may not have a ton of upside. Windler does have his fans around the league, though, and having someone of his potential quality to space the floor for their guards could be a nice fit.