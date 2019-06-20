It's draft day at last, and the New Orleans Pelicans are on the clock, with all signs pointing to the selection of national player of the year and Duke forward Zion Williamson at No. 1.

There is expected to be a flurry of trade activity up to and during the draft, as all eyes will be on the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Pelicans also have the No. 4 pick thanks to a trade agreed to last week that will send Anthony Davis to the Lakers, dramatically shaking up the balance of power in the Western Conference.

This year's free agency frenzy starts June 30 at 6 p.m., after which point injured superstars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as well as NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and guard Kyrie Irving will determine their paths forward.

Those who have player and team options have until June 29 to exercise them, with potential restricted free agents having a June 24 deadline.

News and Rumors

• Thursday, 10:40 a.m.: The Grizzlies will have to be "blown away" by a trade offer to deal the No. 2 pick in Thursday's draft. (Ian Begley, SNY)

• Thursday, 10:10 a.m.: The Wizards have "no intention" to trade shooting guard Bradley Beal. (Jeff Goodman, Stadium)

• Thursday, 10:05 a.m.: Golden State has acquired the No. 41 pick in Thursday's draft, sending $1.3 million and a 2024 second-round pick to Atlanta. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Thursday, 8:55 a.m.: The Warriors could engineer a sign-and-trade with Kevin Durant is he seeks a five-year contract but with a new team. (Brian Windhorst, ESPN)

• Thursday, 8:45 a.m.: The Celtics have sent Aaron Baynes into salary cap space, now holding roughly $23 million in cap space if they don't re-sign Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Thursday, 6 a.m.: The Brooklyn Nets may stop pursing Kyrie Irving if they can't get Kevin Durant to join him. (Brian Lewis, New York Post)

• Wednesday, 11 p.m.: The Milwaukee Bucks are sending guard Tony Snell and the 30th pick in Thursday's draft to the Detroit Pistons for forward Jon Leuer.. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Wednesday, 9 p.m.: The Minnesota Timberwolves are aggressively trying to move up from the No. 11 spot and have discussed acquiring the No. 4 pick from the Pelicans. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Wednesday, 6:51 p.m.: The Celtics held last-minute workouts with Darius Bazley, Jalen Lecque, Tremont Waters, Jordan Bone, Chris Clemons and Jared Harper. Boston is expected to be active during Thursday's draft. (Jake Fischer and Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated)

• Wednesday, 5:31 p.m: The Hawks have traded a second-round pick, No. 44, to the Heat for a 2024 conditional second-round pick and cash considerations. (Chris Vivlamore, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

• Wednesday, 5:01 p.m: Vanderbilt guard Darius Garland worked out with the Knicks on Wednesday, but the Knicks remain locked on selecting Duke’s R.J. Barrett with the No. 3 pick on Thursday. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)