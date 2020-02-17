David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers coach John Beilein is not expected to remain in his position beyond the 2019-20 season, according to The Athletic.

Beilein and Cleveland management have discussed the possibility of the head coach stepping down as soon as the end of the NBA's All-Star break, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. While a decision has not been reached, a prompt exit is reportedly in the cards.

The Cavaliers signed Beilein to a five-year deal to become Cleveland's head coach in May 2019. Prior to joining the Cavaliers, Beilein spent 12 years as head coach at Michigan, leaving with a 278–150 record and nine NCAA tournament appearances.

Beilein, 67, has reportedly struggled with his transition to the NBA. The Cavaliers coach made headlines in January after mistakenly calling his players "a bunch of thugs" in a film session. His son Patrick Beilein’s resignation at Niagara in October has also taken a toll on him, per The Athletic.

The Cavaliers hold a 14-40 record and stand at last in the East at the All-Star Break. The team's next game is on Friday, Feb. 21 against the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m. EST.

More From AllCavs:

Cavaliers' Beilein Weighing Whether To Remain Coach