Dion Waiters and LeBron James are teammates again.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers have agreed on a deal with Waiters to bring him in for the remainder of the season. He will also be eligible to play in the postseason.

Waiters worked out with the team earlier this week and looked "impressive," a source told Tania Ganguli of the LA Times. On Sunday, Los Angeles waived guard Troy Daniels, clearing the roster spot that Waiters will now fill.

In early February, just days after being part of a trade which centered around Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder heading from Memphis to Miami, the Grizzlies waived Waiters.

The former No. 4 pick in the 2012 NBA draft has appeared in just three games this season, playing just 42 minutes. He previously played for parts of 2 seasons alongside James in Cleveland before he was dealt to Oklahoma City in the middle of the 2014-15 campaign.

In late December, when Waiters was still with Miami, reports surfaced that the Heat were "determined" to move on from the shooting guard, having suspended him three times before Christmas. Earlier that month, Miami suspended Waiters six games for "failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination."

On Nov. 10, he was suspended for 10 games for conduct detrimental to the team as a result of passing out on a team flight after consuming a THC-infused edible.

Waiters was also suspended for the Heat's season opener and missed time during the preseason for what Miami labeled as personal reasons.

Last season, the Syracuse product played in 44 games, averaging 12 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

His ties to some of the current Lakers extend beyond James. Waiters was also once a client of Los Angeles GM Rob Pelinka when Pelinka was a player agent. Waiters is now represented by Rich Paul, who also represents James and Anthony Davis.