Jazz's Lindsey Says Mitchell-Gobert 'Ready to Put This Behind Them'

Jazz executive vice president of basketball Dennis Lindsey said Thursday that he is optimistic about the continued relationship between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, after initial frustrations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jazz's two franchise cornerstones did not speak to each other for a month following the positive test of Gobert on March 11, and Mitchell's positive test on March 12.

"They're ready to put this behind them, move forward, act professionally," Lindsey told media on Tuesday. "Look, the COVID-19 night of March [11] was really unprecedented. It brought a microscope to our team, and we get it. With that said, we're very pleased with the collective makeup of our group, Donovan and Rudy in particular.

"We look forward to moving forward. They've said their piece to each other. They've both visited at the ownership level, at management level, at the coaches level, at the players level with each other."

On April 12, in an Instagram Live chat with Bleacher Reports' Taylor Rooks, Gobert revealed he had recently talked to Mitchell after an extended period of silence between the players.

"It is true that we didn't speak for a while," Gobert said. "But we spoke a few days ago."

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Gobert and Mitchell's early April conversation was the "first step toward repairing their relationship."

"[We both] want to go out and win a championship for this team," Gobert said at the time. "It's not about being a professional...everyone has different relationships. It's never perfect. People that are married, it's never perfect. Me and my teammate, it's far from perfect, but at the end of the day, we both want the same thing—it's winning, and we're both grown men and we're both going to do what it takes to win."

The Jazz (41-23) were in fourth place in the Western Conference when the season was put on hold

All Jazz players and personnel were cleared of COVID-19 as of March 27.

The NBA season remains suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic with no date yet determined for a return.