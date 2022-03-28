NBA Power Rankings: Whose Stock Is Rising?

Potential playoff matchups are starting to take shape. Here is what to expect to see from each team throughout the league as the regular season comes to an end.

With roughly seven to eight games for each team remaining in the 2021–22 regular season, several teams have emerged from the pack, while others are hitting their stride at the right time as the postseason picture becomes clear and concise.

While some teams have begun to play their younger players more, several teams across both conferences are still jockeying for a spot in this year’s play-in tournament before the playoffs begin.

It’s that time of the year when every game matters as seedings and matchups can play a major role in a team’s projection for a deep run in the postseason. So what should we expect to see from every team throughout the league? We at The Crossover asked one major question for each team as the regular season comes to an end and the postseason approaches.

(Note: SI’s NBA staff is ranking every team from best to worst all season long, taking into account how each squad is currently playing.)

1. Phoenix Suns

Current record: 61–14

Previous ranking: 1

The Suns are rolling. Last week, Phoenix secured the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and the best record in the league. All-Star point guard Chris Paul returned from his thumb injury, then recorded his 33rd double-double on Sunday against the 76ers in the Suns' eighth consecutive win. And Devin Booker has been exceptional, earning kudos from across the league for his MVP-like performances lately, including from the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant.

2. Boston Celtics

Current record: 47–28

Previous ranking: 2

Boston sits atop the Eastern Conference right now after the Celtics’ win against the Timberwolves on Sunday and the 76ers’ loss to the Suns. In that, the question that remains and haunts the team in its playoff trajectory is who will be the team's additional scorer not named Tatum or Brown, who both have scored at least 30 points respectively in the same game on seven different occasions. Right now, Boston has won six-straight and nine of its last ten games. A top ten offensive-rated team while also leading the league in defensive rating and its opponent's effective field goal percentage, things are bright right now in Beantown.

3. Memphis Grizzlies

Current record: 52–23

Previous ranking: 4

The Grizzlies have not skipped a beat, even with the absence of Morant due to his knee injury. As Memphis plans to re-evaluate its star guard in two weeks, the Grizzlies continue to make their case that they belong in the conversation with the elite, teams in the league. Memphis has won 12 games by 25-plus points this season the most in the league since 2016 to ‘17 campaign. Memphis is 18-2 this season without Morant in the lineup. However, the Grizzlies get two of three tough outings against the Warriors and the Suns this week.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Current record: 46–28

Previous ranking: 5

Despite the blowout loss—one in which Jrue Holiday did not play—to the Grizzlies on Saturday, the Bucks are only a half-game behind the Heat for second place in the Eastern Conference. Saturday’s defeat was only the third time Milwaukee had lost in its last 13 games. While this team lacks some of the depth it had last season, the Bucks have quietly remained among the elite teams in the conference with much of the attention on Boston, Miami, Philadelphia and the ongoing dialogue of the Nets. But make no mistake, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have what it takes to play deep into the month of May and possibly June.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

Current record: 46–28

Previous ranking: 8

The 76ers were riding a three-game winning streak before losing on the road to Phoenix on Sunday. However, MVP candidate Joel Embiid did his part, finishing with 37 points and 15 rebounds. James Harden is the missing piece that the franchise felt it needed to go after a NBA title this season. With a slate of games this week that includes Milwaukee, Detroit, Charlotte and Cleveland in a tight race between the top six teams in the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia can't afford to lose.

6. Dallas Mavericks

Current record: 46–29

Previous ranking: 10

The Mavericks secured a win against the Jazz on Sunday and moved into the fourth spot in the Western Conference, two games behind the Warriors. Luka Dončić is playing at an MVP level and the Mavericks have won six out of their last 10 games. Sunday's game against Utah could have been a foreshadowing to a potential first-round playoff matchup for Dallas. With the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie and Dāvis Bertāns, the Mavericks are heating up at the right moment.

7. Utah Jazz

Current record: 45–30

Previous ranking: 6

In the last five seasons, the Jazz have won 50 or more games but have been eliminated in the first round or the conference semifinals of the playoffs. Will this season be any different for a team that once again has a chance to secure 50 wins? Maybe. But, the chance for Utah getting over the hump is predicated on the additional help to its core. Will it be Rudy Gay or Hassan Whiteside? With a potential first-round matchup against Dallas and possible second-round series against the Suns, things remain up in the air in Utah.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current record: 43–33

Previous ranking: 9

The Timberwolves entered last week as one of the league’s hottest teams, sitting sixth in offensive rating and 11th in defensive rating. With the lost to the Celtics on Sunday, it capped a week in which the Timberwolves went 1–3 that included back-to-back losses to Dallas and Phoenix. But despite losing some steam, Minnesota has posted a 12–5 mark since the All-Star break. This is still a team that many across the league would not want to face in a play-in game or first-round playoff matchup.

9. Brooklyn Nets

Current record: 39–36

Previous ranking: 13

Charlotte spoiled Kyrie Irving's first game playing inside the Barclays Center on Sunday. With the loss, Brooklyn finds itself potentially only getting one shot at making the playoffs from the play-in tournament. The Nets will now have to finish ahead of Charlotte to contend for a top eight spot in the conference. But, when you have players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on your team, anything is possible.

10. Miami Heat

Current record: 47–28

Previous ranking: 3

The Heat entered last week as the top team in the Eastern Conference. But after dropping four consecutive games that included tempers flaring between Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and guard Jimmy Butler in Miami’s game against the Warriors last week, the Heat don't have much time to waste in terms of getting back on track. They are only a half-game ahead of the Bucks right now in the conference with a four-game slate this week that includes three road games against Boston, Chicago and Toronto.

11. Denver Nuggets

Current record: 44–31

Previous ranking: 11

Nikola Jokić has undoubtedly solidified himself as a frontrunner in this year's MVP race, averaging a double double of 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. He leads the league in win shares, ranks sixth in true shooting percentage and in the top five for total rebound percentage and assist percentage. Denver sits in sixth spot in the Western Conference with a game and a half lead over Minnesota, a team that is vying to be a top-six team and seeking to remove itself from the play-in tournament. The Nuggets next four games this week include Charlotte, Indiana, Minnesota and the Lakers. Even if Jokić helps the Nuggets maintain its spot ahead of the playoffs, it is going to be difficult for the Nuggets to make it out of the first round without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. However, it is not impossible. If the playoffs started today, Denver would be in a series against the Warriors.

12. Chicago Bulls

Current record: 43–31

Previous ranking: 15

The Bulls are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference and three games behind the Bucks and the 76ers for third in the conference. If the playoffs started today, Chicago would be in a first-round matchup with Philadelphia as the No. 5 seed. This would make for an intriguing matchup. Yes, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević would do their part to contribute to the Bulls’ success. But even with that, DeMar DeRozan would be asked to deliver superb performances each night. Throughout this season, DeRozan has delivered for the Bulls. But there have also been moments where the five-time All-Star has struggled. Chicago will face New York, Washington and Miami as three of its upcoming opponents this week.

13. Golden State Warriors

Current record: 48–27

Previous ranking: 7

The Warriors have lost five of their last six games, including a loss to a banged-up Wizards squad on Sunday. Steph Curry has not played in the team’s last five games with a left foot sprain. Draymond Green is not playing his best basketball, which he admits. And James Wiseman won't play this season as he continues his recovery from a torn meniscus injury. Things won't get easier this week as Golden State faces Memphis, Phoenix and Utah.

14. Toronto Raptors

Current record: 42-32

Previous ranking: 14

With a coach like the Raptors' Nick Nurse, nothing seems impossible. Toronto went 2-1 last week with a lost to the Bulls and wins against the Cavaliers and the Pacers, one that included a 70-minute suspension in the first half due to a fire evacuation. The Raptors, which sit one game behind the Bulls for the fifth spot, earned the sixth spot due to Cleveland recently losing to Chicago. Toronto has a lot of young talent like Scottie Barnes, who has been a game changer in his rookie season, to combine with others like Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet. Siakam is one of just seven players in the NBA averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Nikola Jokić, Dejounte Murray and Julius Randle. However, if Toronto remains at No. 6 and faces Milwaukee in a first-round series, do not bet against Milwaukee.

15. Charlotte Hornets

Current record: 39-36

Previous ranking: 16

The Hornets currently sit two and half games behind the Cavaliers for the seventh spot and three and a half behind the Raptors for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. With a win against Brooklyn on Sunday, it gave the Hornets the tiebreaker and a game's lead over the Nets. With seven games left in the season, Charlotte faces Denver on Monday followed by two road tests against the Knicks and the 76ers. The key to Charlotte having remotely any chance of securing wins and avoiding the play-in tournament comes down to LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and company playing exceptional and the team playing outstanding defensively.

16. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current record: 41-33

Previous ranking: 12

Can Darius Garland lead Cleveland to a playoff spot? Beyond Lakers star LeBron James posterizing his former teammate, Kevin Love, in his return to Cleveland last week, the Cavaliers lost three games that included a 98-94 home loss to the Bulls. As a result, the Cavaliers—which had a chance to secure a spot in the top six teams—find themselves remaining in the play-in tournament with seven games remaining. Cleveland's next four include the Magic, the Mavericks, the Knicks and the 76ers. Garland (averages 21.5 ppg), Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love will be to be at their best this week, especially with Jarrett Allen still out.



17. Atlanta Hawks

Current record: 37-37

Previous ranking: 17

Can anyone help Trae Young in the final stretch of the season? The Hawks sit at .500 and No. 10 in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta went 2-1 last week that includes a big win against Golden State in which Young exploded for 33 points and 15 assists. While the Hawks hold a four and a half game lead over the Knicks in the 10th spot, the best thing Atlanta can do is continue to keep winning to avoid falling out of the play-in tournament as well continue its mission to overtake Brooklyn or Charlotte for a lower seed in the postseason race. However, Young cannot do it all by himself.

18. New Orleans Pelicans

Current record: 32-43

Previous ranking: 18

The Pelicans are primed for a play-in matchup if everything remains as is. New Orleans currently ranks No. 9 in the Western Conference and sits four games behind the Clippers for the eighth spot. Sunday's come-from-behind victory against the Lakers helped New Orleans take a half-game lead over the Lakers and an inside track for home court advantage in the tournament game. Obviously CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram—who returned from a 10-game absence on Sunday—are the key piece for the team. However, the emergence of Jaxson Hayes is worth noting. What he has brought to the team has definitely impacted the Pelicans this season could play a role of how the Pelicans make the playoffs with a win in the tournament game. But side note, Zion Williamson was ruled out to return this season but his recent dunk sure raised eyebrows that the former All-Star is returning back to form.

19. Los Angeles Clippers

Current record: 36-39

Previous ranking: 19

Los Angeles head coach Ty Lue has done the best he possibly can given the circumstances (injuries) and odds stacked against him. No Kawhi Leonard, no Paul George and Norman Powell. However, is there a possibility that George and Powell both return? That remains to be seen. For now, the Clippers hold the eighth spot in the Western Conference play-in scenario after going 0-2 last week and losing five consecutive games.

20. San Antonio Spurs

Current record: 30-44

Previous ranking: 23

The Spurs hopes at making the play-in tournament are still alive as they sit one game behind the Lakers at No. 11 in the Western Conference. However, unless the Lakers absolutely drop the ball in the final games of the season, the Spurs play-in hopes could be pretty dim over the next several games. But it is never too soon to talk about the future. Dejounte Murray has increased his production each year since entering the league ahead of the 2016 to '17 season. He is averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals this season. He was also an injury replacement for Draymond Green in the NBA All-Star game. His ceiling to continue to grow remains high with the Spurs. With a nucleus of young players in San Antonio, he could evolve even more into a stronger scorer and well-developed leader for the team.

21. New York Knicks

Current record: 33-42

Previous ranking: 21

The Knicks squeezed out a 104-102 win against the Pistons on Sunday. With seven games left, the Knicks must play their best basketball while also getting help from other teams ahead of them. New York currently sits four and a half games behind the Hawks for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. Not to mention, three of the upcoming games for the Knicks include Chicago, Charlotte and Cleveland.

22. Washington Wizards

Current record: 32-42

Previous ranking: 20

Without Bradley Beal, can Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis help the Wizards stay alive in the hunt for the play-in tournament? The Wizards got a much-needed victory against the Warriors on Sunday. Washington trails Atlanta by five games for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference. With only eight games left—that include three this week against Indiana, Oklahoma City and Brooklyn—time is limited for the Wizards.

23. Indiana Pacers

Current record: 25-50

Previous ranking: 24

The Pacers have a lot of young talent since Tyrese Haliburton came to the franchise in the trade. He has scored 20 or more points in seven of his 16 games with Indiana and has recorded seven double doubles. Indiana also features Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Malcolm Brogdon and the return of TJ Warren. With a lot of talent in very similar ways, it leaves one to think how will head coach Rick Carlisle makes the pieces fit within the franchise.

24. Los Angeles Lakers

Current record: 31-43

Previous ranking: 22

Will LeBron James be enough for the Lakers to secure a win in the play-in tournament? The Lakers surrendered a 23-point lead in a 116-108 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. Los Angeles—which sits one game ahead of San Antonio at No. 11—is now behind New Orleans and will look to not fall completely out of making an entrance to the play-in tournament. But the Lakers next four games include Dallas, Utah, New Orleans and Denver.

25. Sacramento Kings

Current record: 27-48

Previous ranking: 25

Like Portland, the Kings are still technically alive in the play-in scenario. However, Sacramento's chance of making the postseason tournament is slim unless things drastically change for the franchise over the remaining games. But, could there be a budding duo of Sabonis and Fox being made in Sacramento? The two have not played nearly as much as they would like as Sabonis joined the team during the NBA's trade deadline and Fox has not played the last four games with a lingering hand injury. But before his injury, Fox had been on a tear, averaging 23 points and nearly six assists per game.

26. Detroit Pistons

Current record: 20-55

Previous ranking: 28

Cade Cunningham had some struggles early on in his rookie season but has adjusted nice while making a run toward being this year's Rookie of the Year. Cunningham, who is averaging 17.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game, recently scored 1,000 points and became the 11th Pistons rookie to reach the milestone. But the Pistons must add another piece to help facilitate the new wave and direction of which the franchise is going. Yes, there is Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant. But Detroit needs another fundamental piece to pair with Cunningham if it wants to continue to build on what is growing in the Motor City.

27. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current record: 21-53

Previous ranking: 27

The Thunder have quite a few pieces to build around in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann to name a few. And with a potentially top three pick in this year's draft, the acquisition of a big man to play alongside a talented backcourt of Alexander and Giddey could be the difference maker in OKC taking a major leap in the 2022 to '23 season.

28. Portland Trail Blazers

Current record: 27-47

Previous ranking: 26

Portland has been hit with injuries, trades while still seeking to find its new identity post McCollum. While it is no secret that injuries have been the biggest part into the decline of the franchise, Chauncey Billups is dedicated to not having to "rebuild" the team. Last week, Portland went 1-3 with back-to-back losses to the Rockets and the Spurs and a win against the Pistons.

29. Houston Rockets

Current record: 20-55

Previous ranking: 29

The Rockets have a plethora of talent on their roster from Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., Jae’Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun to Jalen Green. But no one has excelled more than Green. As the season comes to a close, Green—who is already freakishly athletic and talented—has scored 20 or more points in 11 of his past 18 games after doing so nine times in his first 42 games. in the 18-game span, Green averaged 19.2 points per game while shooting 48% from the floor and 38.9% from three-point range. Look out for more growth in Green's game ahead of next season.

30. Orlando Magic

Current record: 20-55

Previous ranking: 30

Who will become the centerpiece for Orlando? Will it be the leading scorer in Cole Anthony (16.9 ppg) though he would need more consistency? Wendell Carter Jr.? When the franchise selected Jalen Suggs in last year's draft, many thought he would have more of an impact but injuries have hampered his rookie season. Markelle Fultz recently returned to the lineup after being away for more than a year. There are a lot of question marks on the direction of where the franchise is headed.

