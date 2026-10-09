The Best Moments From LeBron James's First (Preseason) Appearance With the 76ers
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It’s only preseason, but LeBron James has officially taken the court as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Philly was in Brooklyn on Thursday night for what would normally be your standard preseason contest. This one, though, was The King’s debut in his new threads. Just a dress rehearsal for the real action, which for the Sixers comes Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden, ring night for the defending champion Knicks.
Although the game doesn’t count, our first taste of James on the new-look Sixers next to Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid was wild to see. Here’s everything you might have missed from the most notable preseason game in some time and how he fared in his first game with his new team ahead of a record 24th NBA season:
The first chalk toss
We’ve seen LeBron’s signature chalk toss endless times, but did you think you’d ever see it while he was wearing a 76ers uniform?
The highlights
In a preview of how LeBron could fit in Philly’s offense this season, he played the facilitator for much of the night. Much is left to be said with how Nick Nurse may draw things up once it counts, but the presence of James adds one of the best passers ever to a potent offense with Maxey and Brown, plus Embiid (when available).
He found a cutting V.J. Edgecombe with a smooth no-look pass for an easy dunk early in the game:
Just before that, he had a nice assist to Edgecombe on a touchdown pass right after a Nets bucket:
This one won’t show up in the box score, but he created an easy basket for his team after he got blitzed and found Embiid who drove to the hoop and dumped the ball to Brown for the bucket. James to Embiid to Brown, things you thought you’d never see!
And another no-look dime for good measure. James saw Jabari Walker free as the Brooklyn defense had its eyes elsewhere. Another smooth assist as he continued to create easy looks for his new squad:
LeBron did score, too! He got most of his points at the free-throw line, but he did finish a contested layup off an entry pass from Maxey. His first (preseason) bucket as a 76er:
New team, new handshakes
LeBron seemingly has a unique handshake with every teammate of his which has already arrived in Philly. Him and Brown were getting theirs down pregame:
How did LeBron James fare in his first preseason appearance with the 76ers?
James played 18 minutes in the first half with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal with two turnovers. All five of his assists came in the first quarter, while the great majority of his points came from the foul line—a perfect 8-for-8 on his free throws. He made his only attempt from the field as he finished the half with 10 points on just one shot. If you’re into single-game plus-minus, he was a team-best +10 in the first half.
He didn’t start the second half and was done for the night at that point. The Sixers have two more preseason games to get an early look at James with his new team. Both exhibition contests are against the Celtics as Philly will hit the court next Saturday in Boston.
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Blake Silverman is a writer at Sports Illustrated, primarily covering the NBA and WNBA. Before joining SI in November 2024 as a breaking/trending news writer, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation and A10Talk. He’s an alum of both Michigan State and St. Bonaventure University, receiving a master’s degree from the Bonnies’ sports journalism program. Outside of work, he’s a husband, father, yogi and fairly mediocre tennis player who’s open to any tips on how to play defense in EA Sports College Football.Follow blakesilverman