The Best Moments From LeBron James's First (Preseason) Appearance With the 76ers

It’s only preseason, but LeBron James has officially taken the court as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philly was in Brooklyn on Thursday night for what would normally be your standard preseason contest. This one, though, was The King’s debut in his new threads. Just a dress rehearsal for the real action, which for the Sixers comes Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden, ring night for the defending champion Knicks.

Although the game doesn’t count, our first taste of James on the new-look Sixers next to Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid was wild to see. Here’s everything you might have missed from the most notable preseason game in some time and how he fared in his first game with his new team ahead of a record 24th NBA season:

The first chalk toss

First LeBron chalk toss in a Sixers uniform 🚨



Sixers/Nets in preseason action is LIVE NOW on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/Jg1TzhhCFT — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2026

We’ve seen LeBron’s signature chalk toss endless times, but did you think you’d ever see it while he was wearing a 76ers uniform?

The highlights

In a preview of how LeBron could fit in Philly’s offense this season, he played the facilitator for much of the night. Much is left to be said with how Nick Nurse may draw things up once it counts, but the presence of James adds one of the best passers ever to a potent offense with Maxey and Brown, plus Embiid (when available).

He found a cutting V.J. Edgecombe with a smooth no-look pass for an easy dunk early in the game:

LEBRON NO-LOOK PASS TO VJ 😳🔥



76ERS BALL MOVEMENT 😮‍💨💯 pic.twitter.com/KPD5zXLX6z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2026

Just before that, he had a nice assist to Edgecombe on a touchdown pass right after a Nets bucket:

LeBron James with the quick outlet to VJ Edgecombe for the easy finish pic.twitter.com/qsrj8EBFSU — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) October 8, 2026

This one won’t show up in the box score, but he created an easy basket for his team after he got blitzed and found Embiid who drove to the hoop and dumped the ball to Brown for the bucket. James to Embiid to Brown, things you thought you’d never see!

76ers ball movement lookin good pic.twitter.com/QEMQxxyF52 — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) October 8, 2026

And another no-look dime for good measure. James saw Jabari Walker free as the Brooklyn defense had its eyes elsewhere. Another smooth assist as he continued to create easy looks for his new squad:

LeBron did score, too! He got most of his points at the free-throw line, but he did finish a contested layup off an entry pass from Maxey. His first (preseason) bucket as a 76er:

scoop and score 🤌 pic.twitter.com/FJGHhj1c2g — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 9, 2026

New team, new handshakes

LeBron seemingly has a unique handshake with every teammate of his which has already arrived in Philly. Him and Brown were getting theirs down pregame:

LeBron and Jaylen Brown practicing their handshake 😭 pic.twitter.com/2KU3cpYjvU — Overtime (@overtime) October 8, 2026

How did LeBron James fare in his first preseason appearance with the 76ers?

James played 18 minutes in the first half with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal with two turnovers. All five of his assists came in the first quarter, while the great majority of his points came from the foul line—a perfect 8-for-8 on his free throws. He made his only attempt from the field as he finished the half with 10 points on just one shot. If you’re into single-game plus-minus, he was a team-best +10 in the first half.

He didn’t start the second half and was done for the night at that point. The Sixers have two more preseason games to get an early look at James with his new team. Both exhibition contests are against the Celtics as Philly will hit the court next Saturday in Boston.

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