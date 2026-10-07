One of the 76ers’ Biggest Weaknesses Is Being Put to the Test Already

The loaded roster the 76ers assembled over the offseason is incredibly enticing but not quite flawless. Much digital ink has been spilled discussing the imperfect fit of the starting lineup from a skill set perspective, but even more broadly there were possible pressure points obvious to the outside observer. Weaknesses that were not fatal to Philadelphia’s ultimate goals but could prove an issue other teams could take advantage of.

One of those weaknesses is being put to the test immediately.

As has been the case throughout the Joel Embiid era, Philadelphia’s center depth is a critical component of the upcoming season. But things are off to a brutal start in that arena. Last year’s primary backup big man, Adem Bona, entered training camp with a foot sprain. The team and Bona himself have expressed no concern it’ll impact his availability for the regular season, but it’s obviously not an ideal start given Bona has several new teammates to adjust to. It’s important for him to do so; Embiid is one wrong step from missing months at a time and, even if he stays healthy this season, will get plenty of load management. Bona will be the first man up and he hasn’t played a second with this new roster.

Again, not a big deal if Embiid is healthy and Bona will be ready for Oct. 20. But then the Sixers played their first preseason game—and Bona’s injury suddenly became a much bigger deal.

In the first quarter of Philly’s opening preseason game against the Knicks, Ariel Hukporti went down for the season with a torn Achilles. He was signed over the offseason in free agency as the third center in Nick Nurse’s rotation. But just like that, he’s done. Which means all three Sixers centers behind Embiid (if you include Tacko Fall on a two-way contract) are hurt. As it stands, the roster does not boast a viable backup option for the most injured center in basketball over the last few years.

Sixers’ center depth is suddenly worrying

Adem Bona was a reliable backup for Joel Embiid last year but is battling an injury of his own as the season draws near. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not a five-alarm fire but the Sixers need a healthy rotation of centers because Embiid will miss some time. Hopefully there won’t be anything resembling a serious injury but Philadelphia has been forced to load manage Embiid’s minutes and availability on back-to-backs for years now. It is all but assured that he’ll be sidelined for at least a handful of games this season—and when he’s out, there’s a ripple effect. Not only do the Sixers need a competent backup to step into the starting lineup for those games, they need to figure out what the center rotation looks like when that backup hits the bench.

When every traditional big man is hurt, that’s a problem! Bona and Hukporti was a strong combination entering camp, but the latter won’t be seen again and Bona is battling an injury. Worse, there’s no way for Philadelphia to slap a band-aid on the issue by signing a free agent big man off the street—the franchise has only $1.8 million to spend before hitting the hard cap of the first apron, which isn’t enough to sign a player to a veteran minimum. That will change in December (when vet minimums count for less against the cap) but until then they have to move forward with what they have.

While Embiid is healthy, Philly can get creative in finding solutions.

Could LeBron James really be the answer?

When asked on Wednesday about his team’s troubling situation at center, Nurse offered some creative solutions—suggesting small-ball center minutes featuring Dominic Barlow (standing at 6'9"), Jabari Walker (6'7"), Dean Wade (6'9") and even LeBron James (6'8").

In light of the Ariel Hukporti season-ending Achilles injury, Nick Nurse lists Dean Wade and LeBron James as other options at the 5 - beyond Joel Embiid, Adem Bona, Jabari Walker and Dom Barlow. “We’ll probably go with that crew unless something else emerges” pic.twitter.com/KuJj2AWH3i — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 7, 2026

It’s not the end of the world to play small-ball for a few stretches every night but it is not exactly ideal when most NBA teams employ multiple 7-footers in today’s day and age. It’s certainly not what Philly had planned. It’s also probably not what LeBron wants to do, either, given he’s 41 years old with (literally) more NBA miles on his body than any player in league history.

Even if Nurse avoids putting James in that spot, the mere mention of his name illustrates the conundrum Philly is in. Trotting out a center who doesn’t even reach 6'10” is a nice schematic option to have—but injuries have already backed the Sixers into the corner of having to do so without much choice in the matter.

And if Embiid misses extended time, as he has in each of the last three seasons? Then it’s a problem.

That obviously is not reality right now. It’s still far ideal to have hanging over the 76ers’ heads as they embark upon the franchise’s most pressure-packed season in recent memory.

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