A 76ers Fan Welcomed a Baby Daughter. Then He Called Into a Radio Show to Complain About Paul George.

There are a select handful of times in life when you can use the phrase, “Only in Philly.” The Santa Claus pelting. Pole-greasing, whenever the situation warrants it. And this new father calling into a Philly radio show after Tuesday night’s 76ers-Celtics game.

Corey from Germantown, a neighborhood in northwest Philadelphia, welcomed a baby around halftime of the Sixers’ home game against Paul George and the Celtics. Then, he decided to do something extremely Philly fan-coded: Call into a sports radio show to air a grievance about a former player.

“What’s up? How are you doing?” Corey from Germantown said on Philly sports radio 94.1 WIP shortly after the game ended. “I’m at the hospital with me and my wife having our baby, having our daughter.”

Corey went on to confirm that he had, in fact, just welcomed his baby daughter, Caroline, in the delivery room of an unspecified hospital. The newborn could be heard wailing in the background of the call, blissfully unaware that her father was itching to talk hoops on a Philly radio station mere hours after her birth. While the hosts were left speechless, Corey continued as if it were a regular Tuesday night and went off on a rant directed at George and Payton Pritchard on the Celtics.

“And I want to commend you, because I like your show,” Corey said, in between his daughter’s crying. “And I want to talk to you about Paul George. I don’t like Paul George. I like and I hate [Payton] Pritchard. He’s annoying. I hate him. I wish we had more players like him.”

“Corey, I have to ask,” one of the radio hosts said. “Your baby was born around halftime tonight. How much of the game were you able to lock in on?”

“Most of it, I was locking back and forth on it. But I got to see Marc Zumoff doing the bell,” Corey said, with his daughter still wailing and nurses chatting in the background. “And that was very interesting. And I got to see the clean corner from Paul George. Because I like Paul George. I miss him on the team, but I like Jayson Tatum. I’m a Tatum fan.”

The baby’s mother could then be heard interrupting the conversation, perhaps to redirect Corey’s attention to his newborn daughter, and the call abruptly ends.

I still can’t believe this happened.



For those who missed it, the full Corey in Germantown phone call into my show on @SportsRadioWIP last night: https://t.co/mLnOzjfUFP pic.twitter.com/Qgpz4TwNYQ — Buzz (@BuzzWIP) November 11, 2026

It’s complicated: Paul George’s relationship to 76ers fans after offseason trade to Celtics

So, how did George fare in his revenge game against Philly, anyway? The Celtics star put up 36 points on 14-for-22 shooting and helped lift Boston to a dominant 123-101 victory over the franchise he called home for two years. It was a tremendous outing from the 36-year-old George, who landed on the Celtics this past offseason following the blockbuster Jaylen Brown trade in July.

George also had a bit of a viral NSFW moment when cameras caught him flipping the bird to a fan at Xfinity Mobile Arena after he made a three-pointer.

“There was a fan being an a--hole,” George bluntly said postgame. “Ball rolled to him, he looked me dead in my eyes, dropped the ball on the ground as if like, I'm a dog to go fetch or go get it, instead of passing the ball to me like a normal fan would do. And so yeah, so then I rolled him a middle finger in return.”

George’s brief stint in the city of brotherly love didn’t go as well as Philly fans like Corey from Germantown would have hoped. Hampered by injuries, the veteran forward played in just 78 games across two seasons averaging 16.7 points, the worst output out of the five teams he’s been on in his nearly two-decades-long NBA career. Since his trade to Boston, though, George has been enjoying something of a career renaissance (22.0 points per game and a career-high 44% shooting from beyond the arc so far), with the Celtics probably pleasantly surprised to be getting this new and improved version of the nine-time All Star.

We’re a little curious about Corey’s opinions on LeBron joining his 76ers, too—but hopefully he’ll call into the show about that after he and his wife get their daughter settled at home. Only in Philly.