76ers vs. Celtics Live Updates: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Face Off for the First Time

The first matchup between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as opponents has arrived.

After much anticipation—and plenty of back-and-forth chatter between the two former star teammates—Tatum’s Celtics (8–2) pay a visit to Brown’s 76ers (9–2) on Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Both players insist there’s no beef between them, but in Brown’s words, there “might be a little lamb chops and some gravy.”

“He should stay ready at all times,” Brown said last month .

Well, we’ll find out if Tatum is ready tonight. Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we cover this extremely fun matchup in the Eastern Conference:

Live updates: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Recapping the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown trade to Sixers

On July 1, the Celtics shocked the NBA world by trading Brown to the rival 76ers in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

It looked like a bit of a head-scratcher initially for Boston. Why would they trade Brown to a fellow contender in the East? And of all those contenders ... the Sixers? Well, it worked out better than most thought it would. Tatum is thriving as the unquestioned No. 1 in the Celtics’ rotation, and George has looked like a perfect fit next to Tatum from the very first game of the year .

For the 76ers, the Brown acquisition was not only huge for adding to their Joel Embiid-Tyrese Maxey core, but also it helped lure LeBron James to Philadelphia . Now, the Sixers boast arguably the best — and certainly the most star-studded —starting five with Brown, Embiid, James, Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. That group is still gelling; the 76ers’ point differential as a team ranks 13th in the NBA (+34). But they have been great in the clutch with six of their nine wins coming in games decided by six points or less. And Brown has been a big part of that.

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