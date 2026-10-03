The First Look at LeBron James and the Star-Studded 76ers Was a Whole Lot of Fun

Check it off the bucket list of a Philadelphia fan: LeBron James has now dunked in a 76ers jersey.

James donned his new threads for the first time Saturday at the team’s annual Blue x White scrimmage at Xfinity Mobile Arena. James took part in two of the three 10-minute exhibition games and starred alongside Tyrese Maxey, who he has continuously gushed about this offseason as one of the players most influential in his decision to sign with Philadelphia .

The highlight of the day was James, wearing a No. 9 practice jersey—a different look than the No. 23 he’ll rock this season—throwing down a pass from Maxey for a rim-rattling dunk in transition.

Get used to it.

LeBron is cooking in Philly's Blue x White Scrimmage 🔥



Slams home the alley-oop.

Swishes the 3.

Dime to Embiid. pic.twitter.com/RhQ7jfMnSY — NBA (@NBA) October 3, 2026

Maxey had a nice afternoon himself. He had 76ers backup center Ariel Hukporti dancing on a step-back three.

Tyrese Maxey sinks it with style 👏



A smooth stepback at Philly's Blue x White Scrimmage! pic.twitter.com/6KOZxUkfaz — NBA (@NBA) October 3, 2026

“It was great. It was fun to be able to play in front of some of the Philly faithful for the first time,” James said after the scrimmages . “To be able to take what we’ve done on the practice floor and bring it to our game … it was a great first step in the direction we’re trying to go. It was great to hear some cheers.”

There’s plenty for the 76ers to sort out throughout their upcoming exhibitions and early goings of the 82-game regular-season grind. Philadelphia’s starting five—James, Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe—have combined for 36 All-Star appearances and five MVP awards. All but Edgecombe have averaged 20 points per game over their careers. It’ll be fascinating to watch how they operate, especially late in tight games to see who steps up as the go-to player in clutch time.

None of that was worked out on Saturday. Watching it back, I’d say the scrimmages were played with the intensity of an All-Star Game. But here’s what was confirmed: The 2026–27 76ers will be a very, very fun team to watch this season.

LEBRON & 76ERS FIRST INTRO IN PHILLY 😮‍💨🔥



First look at the 76ers' new Big 5 🔔



(Via @sixers) pic.twitter.com/ZyrWeeFqEZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2026

A day of wholesome family moments

Of course, the Blue x White scrimmage wasn’t just about basketball. It also was an opportunity for 76ers players to bring their families on the court. Maxey shared a sweet moment with his daughter Marvel on the bench, with Uncle LeBron looking on:

Tyrese Maxey shares a wholesome moment with his daughter and his new teammate LeBron James at Philly's Blue x White Scrimmage 🥹 https://t.co/TKH3avgeiC pic.twitter.com/KXrsPoqI4W — NBA (@NBA) October 3, 2026

Little Arthur Embiid gave his dad a pep talk during the scrimmage:

Joel Embiid and his son Arthur share a wholesome moment at the @sixers' Blue x White Scrimmage 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FhkWJjCiKK — NBA (@NBA) October 3, 2026

What’s next

The 76ers will begin their four-game preseason schedule Monday with a matchup against the defending-champion Knicks at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Then, it’s on to the regular-season opener against those same Knicks on ring night Oct. 20 in the season opener.

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