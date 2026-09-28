The LeBron Era in Philadelphia Has Officially Begun. There Isn’t Hope—Only Expectations

CAMDEN, N.J.— A flood of 76ers representatives suddenly flowed through the gray curtains that separated assembled reporters from the Philadelphia roster at media day on Monday. Behind them strolled LeBron James, following his new colleagues through the gap like Benny Safdie followed his army through the gates of Troy.

Even at 41 years old, 23 seasons into his NBA career and wearing a brand-new uniform, James cuts an intimidating figure; broad shoulders, ripped biceps and a perfectly manicured (as well as freshly dyed) beard all projecting the aura of controlled excellence he has curated over the years. A sparking gold chain was the only flamboyance he allowed Monday. The rest will have to be seen on the court.

As the 6’8” superstar settled in to take questions, he broke the ice by grabbing his name card and placing it on the floor. “You guys know who I am, right?” he remarked drily before offering a cheeky, dad-coded grin. He didn’t need to take a single question to declare the LeBron show had arrived in Philadelphia. The looming, physical presence, silly humor—and the great weight of title aspirations.

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As reporters peppered him about his offseason decision and what he makes of his new home, James was all business. His answers revolved around how much work goes into the making of a championship team, delivered in the somber tone of a man who knows well how difficult that work can be. He brushed off a question about whether this will be his final NBA season. James grew animated when asked about the sacrifice required to win championships, declaring his new team must “fall in love with being uncomfortable” in order to reach their full potential.

Then came the quote. The tone-setter. The quote that will follow the 76ers around all season long, no matter what happens.

“I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round. I know that.”

And there it is.

Everybody knew the deal when James signed in Philly: This would be one of his final rides (if not the final) and he wanted one last ring to add to the collection. James may have delivered the above line with a light grin, but he was definitely not joking. He did, in fact, literally leave his family to do this. His wife and youngest daughter still reside in Los Angeles. His oldest son Bronny plays for the Lakers and his second son Bryce plays for Arizona. Geographically, there weren’t many options further than Philadelphia from all James holds dear.

LeBron discusses whether this season is it for him. pic.twitter.com/S2fYun6u5g — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 28, 2026

He does not intend to make that sacrifice meaningless. The 76ers haven’t been to a conference finals since Allen Iverson reigned supreme. In 10 minutes, James made clear what he thought of that standard.

When LeBron is in town, there isn’t hope. There are expectations, and he laid them bare for all to see at the first opportunity as a member of the 76ers.

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The attitude echoed throughout the well-lit hallways of the team’s practice center. A slimmed-down Joel Embiid engaged in his standard trolling of beat writers but kept it mild, otherwise remaining intensely focused on the road ahead. Jaylen Brown didn’t offer much of his usual, reflective view of the world or his long, successful tenure in Boston; instead he adopted a cool demeanor and harped on the importance of accountability in his new locker room. Tyrese Maxey was all smiles when discussing his relationship with James but as soon as the conversation turned to the on-court product, his answers became business-like. Only the youthful enthusiasm of VJ Edgecombe couldn’t be contained, and even he showed awareness beyond his years in emphasizing his willingness to do anything his team needs on a nightly basis.

These are men on a mission. They recognize the enormity of the task ahead. They must find out how to play together, then find out how to win together, and do it all in a short enough timespan to match the chemistry on display in New York, Oklahoma City and San Antonio. It’ll be a complicated dance no matter how talented this roster is. It requires complete alignment. That’s true of any championship team, but this much starpower must be pointed in the same direction or it’ll blow up in everybody’s face.

Outside the team practice facility, a handful of bronze statues stand guard. Depicated are Philadelphia’s franchise legends, from AI to Charles Barkley to Moses Malone; monuments of greatness long past. Whether anybody on the current roster joins them will, in large part, come down to this season and this season alone. Nobody in Camden ran from that reality on Monday.

But James was the only one to come out and say it. The LeBron show has come to Philly—and there’s no time to waste.

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