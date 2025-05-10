12-Year NBA Veteran Offers Take on Potential Bucks Blockbuster
Another first-round exit for the Milwaukee Bucks is creating smoke around a potential blockbuster, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Could the Bucks truly move on from Antetokounmpo at this stage in his career? Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley has his doubts.
“I don’t think he’s leaving,” Beverley said of Antetokounmpo on the ‘Pat Bev Pod.’
“He’s loyal. We speak about loyalty when it comes to basketball … It’s much bigger than that [for Giannis]. A team, you know, got his family to come to the United States. You don’t forget about that. … your brother on the same team as you. I’m talking about you being the only person from your family, United States, everyone from his family able to come and watch him play, and his brother’s able to play on the same team with him.”
After Beverley spent 47 games with the Sixers during the 2023-2024 NBA season, he was traded to the Bucks at the deadline, joining forces with Antetokounmpo. Beverley saw the court for 26 games with the Bucks during the regular season before a first-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Based on what he’s learned about Antetokounmpo during his days playing with him, Beverley doesn’t see the Bucks’ superstar asking for a trade this summer, despite that scenario being the popular narrative at this stage of Milwaukee’s offseason.
Even in the event the Bucks receive that trade request, it would take a lot for them to actually move off of the MVP-caliber frontcourt player.
“Greek—you got to give up everything for Greek,” Beverley added. “I mean, if you want to decide, you’re going to want back everything if you’re giving up Greek.”
These days, NBA superstars seem to be changing teams at a higher rate than in any other era. Being the face of a franchise can only go so far. Fortunately for Milwaukee, they haven’t received any trade requests or demands from their franchise player at this time.
