12-Year NBA Veteran Sounds Off on Sixers’ Struggles
A little over one year after getting traded by the Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverley sees his former team heading down a dark path in the NBA.
As he recently reflected on his shockingly early departure from the team, he doesn’t seem all that surprised. Beverley feels like the Sixers’ front office has been trying to “outsmart” the game while not having enough focus on building locker room chemistry.
“When I was there, we went through a stretch where we were 21-9. The best 30-game stretch since Allen Iverson. Locker room reflects play. Play reflects winning. Winning reflects culture. I think it all starts in the locker room,” Beverley said on ‘The Pat Bev Pod.’
“Some GMs try to outsmart the game,” he added. “One player gets hurt, they think the team might go down, we’ll blow it all up. Let’s focus on the draft. I feel like that’s what happened when they traded me and a couple of other people. We had a good [expletive] team, right? Yeah, [Joel Embiid] got hurt. Yeah, you go on a downstretch. I think Tyrese Maxey missed a couple of games at the time, so of course, we’re going to lose some games. But we had Nicolas Batum, we had Marcus Morris, Mo Bamba in the cut. Obviously, I was there with everything surrounding. They make the trade for me and bring in Kyle Lowry. It’s no surprise to me why they’re doing so awful.”
Last season, Beverley joined the Sixers on a one-year deal. He played in 47 games before being a part of a trade deadline deal, getting moved to the Milwaukee Bucks. While Beverley embraced the change, there seems to be a part of him that’s left disappointed by the “what-ifs” with last year’s original Sixers squad.
In those 47 games, Beverley was a major spark off the Sixers’ bench defensively. Offensively, he averaged six points and three assists while shooting 43 percent from the field. The Sixers traded Beverley while his stock was rising. The team struggled post-deadline, as an injury to Joel Embiid became difficult to overcome.
The Sixers made the playoffs last year, but fell short against the New York Knicks in round one. Major changes were made once again in the summertime. The 2024-2025 NBA season ended up being a major flop for Philly. After this week, their season ends. It will be the first time the Sixers miss the playoffs since 2017. In Beverley’s eyes, he doesn’t seem to see an easy solution.
“Overthinking the game in a basketball organization can cost you years to get back to fix the repair,” the veteran finished.