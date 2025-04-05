13-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Joel Embiid, Sixers Statement
Soon, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will undergo surgery on the same knee that received an operation a little over one year ago. As the star center struggled to avoid swelling and soreness in his knee throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid hopes a second procedure will help him get back on track.
There is a lot of skepticism coming from outsiders at this point in time. With Embiid playing in just 39 games last year, and following up with a 19-game campaign this season, a lot of doubt has developed about the one-time MVP’s ability to get back to that level.
Former Sixers veteran Marcus Morris recently had a lengthy rant about the Embiid situation in Philadelphia. The Philly native pushed back on the idea that the Embiid chapter with the Sixers should be closing, as he believes there’s still gas left in the tank.
“I don’t think Joel is done,” Morris said on ESPN. “I don’t think his story is finished.”
However, as much as Morris believes in Embiid’s ability to bounce back, he doesn’t think it’s as simple as getting surgery, healing up, and returning to form by doing the same things he’s done as of late. In order for Embiid to change his ways, Morris suggests the Sixers need to have a better support system.
“When you talk about the dynamics of the front office and the way Daryl Morey carries his superstars, he’s not holding them accountable enough,” Morris explained. “Being there and being in that locker room, I can tell you first-hand that Daryl Morey does not hold Joel Embiid accountable. You need guys around him to hold him accountable. That has to start up top. Injuries happen. Why do these injuries happen? Because a player or whoever it is doesn’t have the guys on to him saying, ‘Listen, you need to be in the best shape.’ Your guy needs to be perfect.”
The Sixers haven’t had Embiid on the court since late February. After he played two games in a row, totaling nearly 60 minutes, the big man clearly wasn’t getting the right response from his body. Embiid went on another long absence before the Sixers decided to officially shut him down for the year.
Considering the preseason expectations surrounding the Sixers, they’ve had a wildly disappointing season. Having championship goals and ranking in the top five in the NBA Draft Lottery standings through March definitely creates an interesting scenario for the organization heading into the offseason.
Will the Sixers run it back, with hopes that bad luck was just a major factor? Or will big changes come? Soon, the franchise will have to make those tough decisions. For now, they are focused on getting through the rest of the schedule while supporting Embiid’s offseason recovery.
“I believe that these two surgeries actually wake him up,” Morris finished. “You got to have people around him, you build the team a different way going into this offseason, and you focus on making sure his diet is perfect. When I was there, he didn’t have anyone to tell him day-to-day that this is what it takes to make sure you stay on the court.”