17-Year NBA Vet Addresses Looming Contract Decision With Sixers
Adding seasoned veterans to a top-heavy team, the Philadelphia 76ers brought in Eric Gordon to be a part of the rotation. Heading into his 17th season, Gordon was coming off of an 11-points-per-game season, shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc with the Phoenix Suns.
Like many players on the Sixers in 2024-2025, Gordon was bit by the injury bug. By the time he started gaining a rhythm, a wrist injury sidelined him. Then, surgery ended his run.
Ahead of Sunday’s Sixers-Bulls season finale, Gordon addressed reporters to reflect on his first season with the Sixers. With a player option looming this upcoming summer, Gordon has a decision to make: Return to Philadelphia for another go-round or hit the free agency market.
“I haven’t thought that far,” Gordon said regarding his upcoming decision. “My main focus is to rehab and make sure I just get fully healthy and look forward to next season.”
While Gordon doesn’t have an answer on his future in April, he feels like there is unfinished business for him in Philadelphia, for what it’s worth.
“No question. I would expect every guy to get healthy, hone in, and treat next season like how it should be the past few years here, where it’s a playoff team, championship-caliber team, and that was just our expectation during this year, so we kind of, just got to get back to that,” Gordon added.
Up until June 29, Eric Gordon will have a $3.4 million option on the table. It’s a slight increase in salary compared to the 2024-2025 NBA season.
In 39 games, Gordon shot 41 percent from three while producing seven points per game on the Sixers. His long-range efficiency is still there, but age and recent injuries remain a concern. No matter how the Sixers view Gordon at this time, it’s up to the 36-year-old sharpshooter to decide on whether he remains in Philly or not.