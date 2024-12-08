2 Chicago Bulls Starters Pop Up on Injury Report vs 76ers
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is a new addition to the injury report for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. So far this season, Vucevic has yet to miss a matchup.
In 24 games this season, Vucevic has been shooting efficiently by making 59 percent of his shots from the field. From three, he hit 47 percent of his shots on five attempts per game. The veteran center is producing 21 points per game, along with coming down with 10 rebounds per game.
While Vucevic is on the injury report for Chicago on Sunday, he’s on pace to play. Dealing with an ankle sprain, Vucevic is probable to play.
The veteran standout Coby White has been in and out of Chicago’s lineup in recent runs. Similar to Vucevic, White is dealing with an ankle sprain.
For Chicago’s December 2 matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, White missed his first set of action. He sat out for two games in a row before returning to action against the Pacers on Friday. White checked in for nearly 32 minutes in the loss against Indiana. He produced 19 points and nine assists in the Bulls’ loss against the Pacers.
Checking in on LaVine and Ball
Heading into their matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Bulls listed several players, including Zach LaVine, Coby White, and Lonzo Ball, on the injury report.
Ball was questionable due to knee injury recovery. LaVine and White were probable to play, with the former reportedly dealing with lower-back tightness.
Chicago’s injury report was worth paying attention to from a Sixers standpoint, as the two teams are set to battle it out on Sunday afternoon.
When it comes to the All-Star forward Zach LaVine, the Bulls fully anticipate having the high-flying sharpshooter in action on Sunday. After LaVine competed against the Pacers in Chicago’s previous matchup, LaVine has been left off of the Bulls’ injury report.
In 21 games this season, LaVine averaged 22 points on 51 percent shooting from the field. He’s been attempting seven threes per game, knocking down his long-range attempts at a 43 percent clip. LaVine has produced 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game.
Ball is on the injury report for Sunday afternoon's game, but he's probable to play. The Bulls are looking to play it safe with Ball, as he continues to manage his knee after missing the previous two seasons while he recovered.
The veteran Patrick Williams is the only player from Chicago who’s not expected to see the floor on Sunday due to an injury-related reason. He’s been ruled out as he’s managing a foot injury.
The Bulls and the Sixers are set to play at 1 PM ET.