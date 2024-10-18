All 76ers

6-Time NBA All-Star Misses 76ers-Nets Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers played without Kyle Lowry on Wednesday against the Nets. Is there any reason to be concerned?

Justin Grasso

Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers expected to be without a couple of key players. Hours before the game tipped off, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse added another veteran player to the absent list, mentioning Kyle Lowry.

“Everybody’s in, and Kyle’s not playing,” the head coach said.

Considering the way the Sixers’ preseason has gone on the health front, is there a reason to be concerned?

Not exactly. Wednesday’s game surprisingly included a handful of key veterans for the Sixers. When the team returned to practice on Tuesday, following a road win against the Atlanta Hawks, several rotational players got the morning off.

Following the practice session, Nick Nurse hinted that Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn could serve as a scheduled rest night for several players.

While that wasn’t the case for most, Lowry was an exception. The six-time All-Star was in attendance for the matchup, but he rested up and watched from the side.

Kyle Lowry during the playoffs.
May 2, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

At this point, keeping Lowry rested for a long season ahead is more important than trotting him out for another preseason matchup. At 38 years old, Lowry has more than enough experience. Nurse and the Sixers know what he already brings to the table.

The only question moving forward is whether Lowry will play on Friday or not. The Sixers are set to conclude their preseason run with a game against the Orlando Magic.

If Lowry’s preseason has concluded at this point, he wraps it up with three games under his belt. In those matchups, Lowry spent an average of 11 minutes on the court. He produced three points and four assists per game, shooting 33 percent from the field.

The 2024-2025 NBA season serves as Lowry’s second stint with the Sixers. Last year, he joined the 76ers after getting traded by the Miami Heat and waived by the Charlotte Hornets.

Down the stretch of the regular season, Lowry started in 20 of the 23 games he played. Spending nearly 30 minutes on the court per night, Lowry produced eight points and five assists per game on 44 percent shooting from the field.

In the playoffs, Lowry started six games, putting up seven points and four assists per game in the first-round series against the New York Knicks. While the Sixers seemingly have a plan to have Lowry come off the bench this season, he’ll still have a key role. Keeping him fresh for a long season is a priority.

