6-Time NBA All-Star Shoots Down Retirement Talk
Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason at 39 years old, Kyle Lowry was viewed as a potential retirement candidate at this stage in his career. The six-time NBA All-Star just wrapped up his second season with the Philadelphia 76ers and will see his one-year deal expire.
Is this how Lowry goes out? The one-time NBA Champion clearly shot down retirement discussions on Sunday following the Sixers’ season finale against the Chicago Bulls.
“Today was like, we’ve known we were not making the playoffs and this and that, but I walked in the building today and was kind of a little bit sad because we thought that we would be playing a little bit longer,” Lowry said. “We thought we had a good team on paper, but you still got to put it down on the floor.”
As a result, Lowry is willing to suit up for another run.
“I do want to play one more year at a level where I can compete and play and help a team, you know? Even if I’m not playing, I’m just here, or if I am playing, but I still want to play one more year,” he added. “Hopefully, it’s here.”
Lowry joined the Sixers during the 2023-2024 NBA season after reaching a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets. He appeared in 23 games, averaging eight points on 40 percent shooting from three. In the playoffs, Lowry started all six games for Philadelphia.
During the 2024 offseason, Lowry re-signed with the Sixers on a one-year contract. He was re-joining a team that was making some key changes beyond the core group, with big championship aspirations. From the jump, the story of the Sixers’ season was written by injuries. Like many of his teammates, Lowry struggled to stay healthy.
The veteran guard appeared in 35 games. Dealing with a lingering hip issue, Lowry appeared in just two games since February 9. He finished the season by posting averages of four points and three assists while shooting 33 percent from three.
No matter what role is available to him, Lowry makes it clear that returning to the Sixers is a priority for him in free agency.
“I have a great relationship with [Nick Nurse], of course,” Lowry explained.
“I think the pride of being a Philadelphian and playing for Philadelphia is also like you want to be a part of something different and special. I think you guys all know how I feel about Tyrese Maxey. He’s the reason, like, it’s just been a blessing to be a part of this because he’s such a phenomenal kid and a phenomenal talent. This organization deserves to be at the top, and the city deserves it. I want to be a part of that.”
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey noted that younger talent will be prioritized next season. However, every team could use a Lowry-type veteran who brings vocal leadership, experience, and respect to the locker room. The veteran guard has been a major presence for Maxey and Jared McCain. If he’s willing to continue embracing that mentor role, the Sixers should certainly make an exception for Lowry.