76ers’ Andre Drummond Shows Support for Former Bulls Teammate

76ers center Andre Drummond rooted for one of his teammates on social media.

Justin Grasso

Oct 11, 2024; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) defends Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Des Moines, Iowa, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (5) defends Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Following a preseason battle between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks this week, Philadelphia 76ers big man Andre Drummond showed support for one of his former teams on social media.

Drummond took to X to cheer on the 2023 undrafted frontcourt player out of UConn, Adama Sanogo.

“Hell yeah Dama!!!” Drummond wrote on X.

In a preseason matchup, Sanogo checked in and offered the Bulls 16 points on 60 percent shooting from the field. He made it a double-double showing by adding 15 rebounds to the stat sheet, as well as blocking two shots on the defensive end.

While the Bulls came up short against the Bucks with a 111-107 loss, the game still meant a lot to Sanogo and his supporters, such as Drummond.

Last season, Drummond and Sanogo both suited up for the Bulls. During his rookie campaign, Sanogo appeared in just nine games for the Bulls. He averaged four points on 52 percent shooting.

Andre Drummond during his time with the Bulls.
Mar 31, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

While Drummond moved on from his position as the Bulls’ primary backup to join Joel Embiid and the Sixers, the 31-year-old center still keeps an eye on a player he mentored.

Now back in Philly, Drummond has been a major presence for Sixers rookie center Adem Bona. Back in June, the Sixers called on Bona out of UCLA with their second-round pick.

Not only will Drummond be a major on-court presence for the Sixers, serving as the top backup with Joel Embiid available and playing starter when Embiid’s out, but the seasoned center will continue growing as a vocal veteran leader.

Justin Grasso
