76ers Coach Makes Statement After NBA Draft Lottery
Nick Nurse was present in Chicago in Monday night to watch his soon-to-be sophomore guard Jared McCain represent the Philadelphia 76ers on the NBA Draft Lottery stage.
Heading into the event, the Sixers ranked fifth in the lottery standings, carrying the third-highest odds. The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and the Charlotte Hornets each shared the highest odds of landing the top pick. The New Orleans Pelicans were sandwiched between those three and the Sixers.
Fortunately for Philly, the Sixers ended up with better luck than all of them. Next month, the Sixers will go on the clock with the third pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.
After the event, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse made an immediate statement.
“We want competitiveness,” Nurse said, regarding the eventual Sixers rookie. “We want toughness. We want guys who play to win, play both sides of the ball. All the things that we think can make us championship contenders. We want guys who play to win the whole thing.”
In the past, the Sixers viewed incoming rookies as players who might ride it out on the bench and even spend some time with the Delaware Blue Coats if minutes aren’t coming frequently. Those days are behind them.
Not only does a third-overall pick warrant immediate playing time, but the Sixers are hoping to utilize younger talent more frequently, even when the core players are healthy.
The Sixers need an impact player at No. 3. Any selection—even Cooper Flagg at No. 1—is a gamble in the NBA Draft. The Sixers aren’t looking for a project pick in this year’s draft. They want/need a player who will be able to crack the rotation in October.
