76ers' Daryl Morey Notes Improvements For VJ Edgecombe
With the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. The former Bear averaged 15 points and 2.1 steals per game during his freshman season, managing to be quite the threat on both sides of the court.
Philadelphia 76ers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey applauded the Bahamian's scoring ability, highlighting his ability to make off the dribble.
"What is he good at right now, I would say, on the offensive side... being able to shoot off the move, his spot up, and shots that are sort of generated for him, he makes at a high rate." Morey explained.
Granted, it wasn't all praise from Morey, as he highlighted an area that Edgecombe has to work on throughout the offseason and eventually his rookie campaign: his ability to finish. Morey compared Edgecombe's starting point to Sixers' veteran Eric Gordon, who joined the league in a similar position when it comes to his ability to convert his shots.
"I was actually speaking with Eric Gordon, who took this leap. He came into the league athletic, wasn't a good finisher, VJ isn't quite there yet, and recognizes it," Morey stated. "I think someone like Eric, who took a big leap in finishing by working on his craft, his footwork, his timing, his take-off points, he really improved that in the sort of early parts of his career."
Apart from his ability to shoot off the ball, the Sixers' front office figure praised his physical intangibles, things that he sees Edgecombe continuing to develop as his career progresses.
"That's just two off the top of my head, but he has that, base athleticism, physical tools, and the work ethic that you see," Morey said. "He could grow into all these things."
The Sixers will get their first look at what Edgecombe can do on the court in early July, when the NBA Summer League is set to take place.