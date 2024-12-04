76ers Fans Elated Following Paul George's Outing vs Charlotte Hornets
When the Philadelphia 76ers first signed Paul George, fans were anxious to see another All-Star enter the fold alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. A pair of knee injuries derailed things at the start, but the veteran forward appears to be turning a corner.
On Tuesday night, George took the court for the second time since returning from injuring his knee against the Memphis Grizzlies. Taking on the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Cup action, he put together arguably his best outing in a Sixers' uniform.
With Joel Embiid still out of the lineup, PG was tasked with leading the offense alongside Maxey. He'd do so in a big way, posting 29 points and eight assists on 62.5% shooting from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc.
Behind this strong outing from George, the Sixers were able to win consecutive games for the first time this season. After the 110-104 victory, fans took to social media to rave over PG's outing.
The official social media account for his podcast even got in on the fun, putting out a post following their host's impressive outing in Charlotte.
As long as Embiid remains out, the Sixers are going to need this version of George moving forward. Throughout his career, he's shown he's capable of being the top option on a winning team. PG and Maxey is more than enough firepower for the Sixers to be more competitive and slowly work their way up the standings.
Following the win over the Hornets, the Sixers find themselves with a quick turnaround. They'll be back in action on their home floor Wednesday night to take on the Orlando Magic in the first game of a mini-series.