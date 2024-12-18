76ers Fans Erupt Over Jared McCain's Post-Op Social Media Post
Through the first quarter of the season, injuries have been the biggest topic of conversation for the Philadelphia 76ers. The latest player to go down was Jared McCain, who was emerging as one of the top young rookies in the NBA. He suffered a meniscus injury after a scary fall against the Indiana Pacers, and is out indefinitely.
On Tuesday, the Sixers provided the latest update regarding the former first-round pick. They announced that McCain went through a successful surgery to repair his injured meniscus, and that he remains out for the foreseeable future. However, McCain decided to give an update of his own on top of this.
Dating back his high school days, McCain has been known for his strong social media presence. Surgery did not stop this, as he posted a video on his TikTok following the procedure. Along with sending out a heartfelt message to his fans, he also sung some Drake songs.
Following his latest post, fans poured in with reactions on social media:
McCain started of the year on the outskirts of Nick Nurse's rotation, but found himself thrown into the mix amid multiple injuries. The young guard took full advantage of his opportunity, emerging as a key piece for the Sixers moving forward.
In the 23 games he's played in, McCain is averaging 15.3 PPG and 2.6 APG while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. He has two 30-point games under his belt, including a 34-point, 10-assist outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Following his hot stretch, McCain found himself as the early favorite for the Rookie of the Year award. However, this unfortunate injury likely derailed his chances of taking home of the hardware. As of now, there is no timeline when McCain is expected to be on the floor again.