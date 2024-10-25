76ers Fans Sound Off on Social Media Over PJ Tucker Trade Rumors
Soon, the Los Angeles Clippers could move their disgruntled power forward, PJ Tucker. On Thursday, it was revealed the former Philadelphia 76er’s agent was granted permission to begin speaking with other teams to try and facilitate a trade for Tucker.
Shortly after, The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported Tucker had a few potential suitors, with the Sixers being one of them.
“A number of contenders — including the 76ers, Heat, Bucks and Suns — have held trade conversations with P.J. Tucker’s representation,” Iko, along with Law Murray, reported on X. “The 14-year veteran remains away from the team, hopeful for a solution.”
Judging based on how Philly fans felt about Tucker during his short stint with the team in 2022-2023, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Sixers fans heavily against re-acquiring Tucker—especially via trade.
76ers Fans Sound Off on Tucker Rumors
@Stark_AJ199: Dude if the Sixers use their very limited trade chips to trade for a 39 year old PJ Tucker, I’m gonna lose my mind
@IOnlySayFacts: The LAST thing the Sixers need is PJ Tucker
@jaheemrod: If the Sixers trade for PJ Tucker, I promise I’m not watching a game the rest of the season.
@_momopilled_: PJ Tucker coming back to the Sixers should be a fireable offense for Morey lmfao what are we doing
@TVMoviefan30: Philly doesn’t need that bum back he does nothing lol
@sixersallie: Stop it @sixers
During the 2022 offseason, Tucker was the most notable free agent acquisition for the Sixers. At the time, he was coming off of a one-season run with the Miami Heat. After the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Sixers center Joel Embiid praised Tucker for his efforts during the Miami-Philly playoff series, which resulted in the Heat advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.
A few months later, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey invested a notable contract into the veteran forward. Tucker signed a three-year deal worth over $30 million.
In his first and only full season with the Sixers, Tucker started in 75 games. He averaged four points on 39 percent shooting from three. He also came down with four rebounds per game. During the playoffs, Tucker produced five points and five rebounds in 11 matchups.
Although Tucker appeared in three games during the 2023-2024 season, he was included in the Sixers’ blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Tucker went out west alongside his All-Star teammate, James Harden.
Unlike Harden, Tucker’s Clippers tenure hasn’t gone well. Tucker appeared in just 28 games, spending most of his time outside of the rotation. Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Clippers agreed to have Tucker spend time away from the team. Tucker remains away from the Clippers as the regular season tipped off and is now searching for a new team.
Interestingly enough, the Sixers are thinnest at power forward. While the fan base might be totally against a reunion, it’s worth noting that Tucker had a fan in the head coach Nick Nurse. Embiid also enjoyed having the veteran enforcer around.
However, the Sixers parted ways with Tucker’s contract for a reason. While they are the team to originally give Tucker that deal, which is viewed as an overpay at this point, trading it away with multiple years left was a clear sign the Sixers were having a hint of buyer’s remorse.
Unless there is a major change of heart in Philadelphia, the Sixers seem comfortable with the current situation at power forward. They are intrigued with KJ Martin while trusting the recently acquired Caleb Martin. Plus, the acquisition of Guerschon Yabusele has looked solid so far, too.