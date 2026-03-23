It’s been 47 days since the Sixers traded Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Yet most fans are just as upset as they were when the news broke on February 4.

It’s nearing a boiling point ahead of his first return to Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET.

McCain opened up after Oklahoma City’s shootaround Monday morning about how much the support from Sixers fans meant to him during and after his Philadelphia tenure. His appreciation for the fanbase only added to the intrigue of Monday's matchup and deepened the void that most of Philadelphia still feels.

“I’ll always love the Philly fans,” McCain said. “They were always super nice to me whenever I went out, when I got hurt. Everything coming back from it was always just super positive and super helpful, in my opinion.

"So, shout-out to them for having my back through this process and always just being there for me. The DMs I’ve gotten, just super nice, saying they miss me and stuff, so definitely love the Philly fans for life."

Philly fans were immediately outraged when the Sixers dealt the 22-year-old to OKC, especially since they only received draft capital in return. After the trade, team president Daryl Morey told reporters that they felt the "draft picks we got will help us more in the future" than McCain.

However, the trade also suggested that the Sixers were more focused on evading the luxury-tax threshold than winning.

Frustrations increased when the Sixers’ only other transaction at the trade deadline was salary-dumping Eric Gordon to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Some fans reserved judgment on McCain’s exit, thinking that it was a precursor to a needle-moving trade. But when reality set in, a notable amount of the fanbase grew furious.

McCain has hit his stride in Oklahoma City since then, averaging 12.3 points per game on 44% accuracy from three-point range through 19 contests with the Thunder. This stretch includes four 20-point outings, something he only accomplished once in 37 games with the Sixers this season.

The sophomore became a fan favorite during his year-and-a-half in Philadelphia, and for good reason. He strung together a jaw-dropping rookie campaign before suffering a torn left meniscus in mid-December 2024 that sidelined him for the rest of the year. His 15.3 points in 23 contests gave Sixers fans something to cheer for amid an injury-riddled year where they finished 24-58.

Now, he’ll face his former team for the first time as a part of the reigning champions.