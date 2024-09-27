76ers Forward Paul George Named NBA's Top 'Third Star'
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers made the biggest splash in NBA free agency by inking Paul George to a four-year max contract. Still one of the top wings in the league, the All-Star forward will be forming a big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Seeing that Embiid and Maxey are both homegrown talents, they'll likely remain the focal points of Philly's offense. This leave George as the 'third star' to fill in gaps. Luckily for him and the Sixers, his skill set is the ideal complement to his new running mates. He'll be able to provide shot creation on all three levels along with Maxey, and is capable of being a reliable kick-out option for the former MVP.
Before the 2025 campaign gets underway, Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports compiled a ranking of the top third options in the NBA. George came in at the No. 1 spot, beating out the likes of Kristaps Porzingis and Chet Holmgren.
He has the skill set. George is a four-time All-Defensive wing who shot 43.5% on catch-and-shoot 3s last season, and if that is all he has to do in the space created by Embiid and Maxey, Philly is going to crush.
Entering year 15 with a lot of mileage under his belt, taking on this role could be beneficial to George. For starters, he'll have less demand on a nightly basis. This should help make sure the nine-time All-Star gets through the regular season healthy. Also, he is not going to be the third option every night.
Throughout the course of the season, there are going to be nights where Embiid and/or Maxey will be out or not have it going. This is where the Sixers will make the most of their luxury of having a third player capable of running the show on any given night. Whether it's for lineup or matchup reasons, George is going to have his nights where he's "the guy" for the Sixers.
Last season, George was able to have an All-Star season playing alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. If he can seamlessly co-exist on the Sixers at a similar level, Philly would have one of the league's top big threes.