76ers Have Positive Update on Joel Embiid on Wednesday
Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers saw their All-Star big man Joel Embiid return to the court.
Prior to Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls, Embiid was in danger of missing eight games in a row. Lately, the big man has been experiencing swelling in his knee.
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Embiid made it clear that he would miss games due to knee injury management after getting surgery last season. The Sixers played without Embiid for the first nine games of the year.
On November 12, Embiid returned to the court for 26 minutes. When they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers the following night, the Sixers saw Embiid sit out once again.
In the three following games, Embiid averaged 33 minutes of playing time. After producing 22 points, nine rebounds, and one block per game over that stretch, knee swelling left Embiid seeing a guaranteed two-game absence.
After the November 24 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers passed, the Sixers took it day-by-day with Embiid’s status. He went on to miss five games in a row.
Over the weekend, Embiid was upgraded to questionable against the Bulls. After feeling fine enough to play following his pregame warmup routine, Embiid checked in for 33 minutes of action.
The star center produced 31 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He led the Sixers in scoring as they achieved an eight-point win over the Bulls.
Just as Embiid returned, the Sixers entered a four-day break without games. The team didn’t practice for the first two days but returned on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the team returned to practice with Embiid in the mix. According to reports, Embiid was a full participant in the session.
The Sixers will get Thursday off from games before returning to court to face the Indiana Pacers on Friday. It seems Embiid is trending in the right direction and could play in his second straight game.