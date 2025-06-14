76ers' Jared McCain Recalls Moment He Was Drafted
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers landed the 16th pick in the NBA draft, with which they’d select Jared McCain, a freshman guard from Duke University. The former Blue Devil would be the first draft pick the 76ers had retained since Jaden Springer, Filip Petrusev, and Charles Bassey back in 2021.
In a discussion with 76ers On SI, McCain recalled hearing Adam Silver call his name, seeing it as a moment that will forever be ingrained in his memory.
“I mean, by far the best moment of my life…” explained McCain, “I've said it before, but like I visualize that moment every night before I go to sleep, like I meditate on it, and that moment of hugging my brother was like the big moment for me that that I've continuously visualized every single day.”
In the moments following the selection, McCain was left speechless when he was interviewed by ESPN's Monica McNutt, with his brother Jayce answering the questions. The Sixers' star explained that his inability to speak in the moment had more to do with the emotions of realizing his life's dream had come true.
"In the interview, I think I couldn't even speak, because I was at a loss for words, so my brother was able to speak for me, but yeah, best night of my life," stated the 21-year-old. "Just all the hard work that you put into this one thing, putting all eggs in one basket, and it really coming true, that dream that you've wanted since you were three years old, it's amazing."
Following the draft night, McCain would go on to become a key figure in the early part of Philadelphia's season, averaging 15.3 points per game, doing so on 46 percent shooting from the field. His rookie campaign would be cut short in mid-December when McCain suffered a torn left meniscus.