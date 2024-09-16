76ers Star Mentioned in Kevin Durant's Dream Starting Lineup
Throughout his career, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been considered a polarizing player in the NBA. However, one fellow star that has always sung his praises is Kevin Durant. Shortly after they won gold together for Team USA in the Olympics, the Phoenix Suns star gave the former MVP a shoutout.
While talking about the latest release in the NBA 2K franchise, Durant was asked to put together his dream starting lineup. As expected, it consisted of a handful of the game's top stars. At the center position, KD opted to go with Embiid. Rounding out the lineup was himself, LeBron James, and Dallas Mavericks guards Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson.
When discussing why he went with Embiid over Nikola Jokic, Durant cited three-point shooting as the major factor. "Embiid as my five, because Embiid can shoot the three better than Jok[ic] on the game," he said.
Embiid is one of the top rated players in NBA 2K25 with a 96 overall. However, the Nuggets big man is the top rated player in the game at 97. Other players ahead of Embiid include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Numerous parts of Embiid's game saw improvements last season, and his outside shot was one of them. The Sixers center had the best three-point shooting year of his career, converting 38.8% of his attempts on his normal volume.
Embiid's perimeter shooting is one of the many things that makes him such a tough cover for opposing defenses. Because he has to be guarded all the way out at the three-point line, it opens up the floor for himself and others. Drawing opposing big men out of the paint also creates cutting lanes, which played a part in Embiid dishing a career-high 5.6 APG in 2024.
Typically, defenses will allow Embiid to shoot threes as opposed to letting him do work in the mid-range or around the rim. If he can continue to shoot above league averages, it makes it easier for him to get to the strong weapons in his arsenal.