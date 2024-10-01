76ers Media Day: 3 Key Takeaways From Andre Drummond
The Philadelphia 76ers’ first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks in 2024 exposed a glaring issue for the seventh seed; they needed help in the rebounding department—and needed it from a valuable and experienced veteran center.
As a result, an old friend of the team is back in the building. On the first night of free agency back in July, the Sixers reunited with Andre Drummond. After spending a couple of seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Drummond hit the free agency market once again.
Now, the veteran big man looks forward to finishing what he started a few years ago.
Ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Drummond wrapped up stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the LA Lakers. He signed with the Sixers on a one-year deal. In 49 games, Drummond was widely viewed as one of the best backup bigs since the start of the Joel Embiid era. Unfortunately, Drummond’s time with the Sixers was short-lived.
After averaging six points and nine rebounds in Philly, Drummond was included in a blockbuster trade at the 2022 deadline. In the deal that helped the Sixers land the ten-time All-Star James Harden, Drummond was sent to join the Brooklyn Nets. He appeared in 24 games with Brooklyn down the stretch of the season.
Drummond’s time with the Nets ended after that short stint. After hitting the free agency market, the veteran center agreed to a two-year deal with the Bulls. Last season, Drummond came off the bench for all but ten of the 79 games he played for Chicago. Averaging 17 minutes of playing time, Drummond produced eight points and nine rebounds per game.
The two-time All-Star looks forward to getting the opportunity to play backup behind Embiid for a second stint after signing with the Sixers once again.
1. Big Confidence
Drummond has never been quiet about his confidence in his ability to produce in the rebounding department. The veteran big man made it clear that confidence remains a factor.
“I’m the best rebounder to ever play the game,” he said. “I’m here to do one job and that’s to help this team win. I’m the best rounder ever…. Ever!”
Clearly, the Sixers could use the help from Drummond.
2. Reuniting With Reggie Jackson
Dating back to his days with the Detroit Pistons, Andre Drummond developed a close relationship with the veteran guard Reggie Jackson. As the Sixers searched for guard depth, they acquired Jackson later in the offseason, leaving Drummond to look forward to reuniting with his close friend.
“[Reggie Jackson] and I are inseparable,” he claimed. “We’ve been that way from the day he came to Detroit to the present day. We kept a relationship, regardless of us playing for other teams. Him coming here to Philadelphia is probably one of the best things that could’ve happened in terms of the backup point guard role. For me, coming off the bench, having a familiar point guard to play alongside it’s going to be very dangerous in the pick and roll.”
3. Looking Forward to Different Roles
As a former All-Star, Drummond is no stranger to being a starter in the NBA. While he’s transitioned into a reserve role in recent years, there could be plenty of chances for Drummond to earn some minutes with the starting five if Embiid is out of the mix for some nights. That’s something Drummond embraces.
“I still believe to this day I’m a starter in this league,” Drummond said. “That’s the mentality I walk on the court with, regardless if I play 15 or I’m starting. With that mentality, you’re gonna get the best out of each and every night. That’s why I’m here, to bring that energy in.”