76ers New Workout Montage Features Joel Embiid, Paul George

Joel Embiid, Paul George, and many other Philadelphia 76ers have been back in the gym.

Justin Grasso

Feb 11, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers’ new big three have been working in the gym together.

This week, the Sixers’ social media team posted a montage of many members of the team at the practice facility working out and the video included team stars Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.

The three All-Stars are gearing up for a long year with championship expectations from the fan base.

The trio of stars weren’t alone this week. The video also includes new and returning players, including Kelly Oubre, Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin, Ricky Council, Jared McCain, and KJ Martin.

After a busy offseason for the 76ers’ front office, they hope to see a major bounce-back year after coming up short against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Sixers scooped up George, who was arguably the No. 1 free agent on the market, back in July. Following a run with the LA Clippers, George declined his player option and chose to sign a multi-year deal with the 76ers.

Shortly after George joined the Sixers, the team announced the re-signing of Tyrese Maxey, confirming he was a major part of the team’s future.

Beyond the All-Stars, the Sixers brought back Oubre, Lowry, and KJ Martin from last year’s roster. They also reunited with Drummond while adding Gordon, Caleb Martin, and Jared McCain to the roster.

On paper, Philly’s front office was praised for its offseason progress. Now, it’s time to see if they can put it all together for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

