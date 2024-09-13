76ers New Workout Montage Features Joel Embiid, Paul George
The Philadelphia 76ers’ new big three have been working in the gym together.
This week, the Sixers’ social media team posted a montage of many members of the team at the practice facility working out and the video included team stars Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.
The three All-Stars are gearing up for a long year with championship expectations from the fan base.
The trio of stars weren’t alone this week. The video also includes new and returning players, including Kelly Oubre, Kyle Lowry, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin, Ricky Council, Jared McCain, and KJ Martin.
After a busy offseason for the 76ers’ front office, they hope to see a major bounce-back year after coming up short against the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
The Sixers scooped up George, who was arguably the No. 1 free agent on the market, back in July. Following a run with the LA Clippers, George declined his player option and chose to sign a multi-year deal with the 76ers.
Shortly after George joined the Sixers, the team announced the re-signing of Tyrese Maxey, confirming he was a major part of the team’s future.
Beyond the All-Stars, the Sixers brought back Oubre, Lowry, and KJ Martin from last year’s roster. They also reunited with Drummond while adding Gordon, Caleb Martin, and Jared McCain to the roster.
On paper, Philly’s front office was praised for its offseason progress. Now, it’s time to see if they can put it all together for the 2024-2025 NBA season.