76ers News: Jared McCain Hyped After NBA 2K Ratings Boost
In what has been a rough start to the season for the Philadelphia 76ers, the play of Jared McCain has been one of their few bright spots. The rookie guard was recently rewarded with a massive ratings boost in the NBA 2K franchise.
Earlier this week, the developers increased the ratings of rookies across the league. Following his recent string of impressive outings, McCain saw the largest boost of all his peers. Originally a 73 overall, he's up 10 points now to an 83.
Based on his recent social media activity, McCain appears to be more than please with his ratings bump. The Sixers rookie posted a photo on his instagram story reacting to the news.
The Sixers have needed members of the supporting cast to step up with all their injury woes, and McCain has done so in a big way. Over his last ten games, he is averaging 19.8 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 3.3 APG while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.
While McCain has put together numerous noteworthy outings, there is one that stands out above the rest. That came against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he thrown into the starting lineup for the first time due to a litany of Sixers injuries.
In his first career start, McCain erupted for 34 points and 10 assists. Since then, Nick Nurse has opted to keep him in the starting lineup. McCain racked up another 20-point outing Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, the sixth straight game he's achieved this mark.
The Sixers as a whole might continue to struggle, but McCain continues to make the most of the opportunity put in front of him. Based on how he's looked as of late, the first-year player should be a lock to remain in Nurse's rotaiton for the foreseeable future.