76ers News: Paul George Shares Thoughts on Final Play vs Suns
After being short handed for the first five games of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers got some much-needed reinforcements against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Following a bone bruise injury he suffered in the preseason, Paul George was finally able to make his regular season debut with his new team.
Seeing that he didn’t get to play much in the preseason, George was expected to look rusty in his first official game with the Sixers. That said, the All-Star forward still looked good in Phoenix. Having him in the lineup brought an added boost to the short handed squad.
In the final minutes of the game, the Sixers found themselves with a chance to secure their second win of the season. However, Kevin Durant had different plans. The former MVP dazzled down the stretch to keep the Suns up.
Despite an impressive fourth quarter showing from Durant, the Sixers were only down two in their final possession. George tried to take matters into his own hands a deliver a huge bucket in the clutch. He got a step-back shot off over Grayson Allen, but wasn’t able to get it to fall.
While speaking to reporters postgame, PG shared his thoughts on what was going through his head leading up to the final play:
“Bad evaluation. I thought we were down one. I thought when KD made the layup that put them up one,” George said. “Otherwise, go for the three to try and win the game opposed to going for the two to tie the game. After watching it, another bonehead play.”
George logged 31 minutes in his first regular season game with the Sixers. He ended the night with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 4-for-14 shooting.