76ers’ Nick Nurse Addresses Tyrese Maxey’s Injury vs Clippers
A matchup on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers went from bad to worse during the second half for the Philadelphia 76ers.
As the Sixers were on the path to taking another loss, the team’s starting guard, Tyrese Maxey, was seen grabbing at his hamstring while walking back to the bench. Eventually, the Sixers ruled out the one-time All-Star for the remainder of the game.
After the game, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse reportedly noted that Maxey is dealing with “hamstring tightness.” The guard is still getting everything checked out shortly after the game concluded.
According to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin, Nick Nurse made it clear that Maxey’s removal was “precautionary.” The decision was made with the score of the game and the time left to go in mind.
This season, Maxey’s been the focal point of the Sixers’ offense. Through the first couple of weeks, the Sixers didn’t have Joel Embiid or Paul George on the court.
Embiid has been on an injury management plan, which didn’t have a timeline for return revealed after the star center missed the entire preseason run.
As for George, he suffered a knee injury during his second preseason showing. George returned after a five-game absence. He suited up against the Phoenix Suns on Monday, joining Maxey in the lineup. While the Sixers looked better overall, George struggled with his shot. His final attempt against the Suns was unsuccessful, leaving the Sixers to take on their fifth loss of the year.
Wednesday’s game was a chance for George to face his former crowd for the first time while working on getting the Sixers their second victory of the young season. Unfortunately for George and the Sixers, they came up short once again.
Maxey left the court after 31 minutes. He finished the game with 12 points.
As for George, his return to LA featured an 18-point, seven-rebound showing in just 23 minutes of action.
The Sixers dropped to 1-6 with a 110-98 loss against LA. Now, they are hoping Maxey will be healthy enough to suit up for a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Initially reports regarding the star’s setback seem positive, but Maxey’s status moving forward remains unclear for now.