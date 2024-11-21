76ers’ Paul George Leaves Grizzlies Matchup With Injury Scare
As the Philadelphia 76ers looked to get the third quarter rolling against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, the team’s star forward, Paul George, had an injury scare.
As George went to collect a rebound, he rolled his ankle. The veteran forward took a couple of steps before the Sixers were forced to burn a timeout less than one minute into the second half. George was getting medical attention before leaving the court.
George went straight back to the locker room. The good news is he was able to walk on his own power. His chances of returning to the game are unclear.
Wednesday’s game marks the eighth matchup for George in a Sixers uniform. When the 2024-2025 NBA season tipped off, George was not available as he suffered a bone bruise in his knee during the preseason. George would miss the first five games of the season for the Sixers.
On November 4, George made his Sixers debut against the Phoenix Suns. He scored 15 points on 29 percent shooting from the field. Prior to debuting alongside Joel Embiid, George averaged 14 points on 39 percent shooting.
Last Tuesday, Embiid and George linked for the first time against the New York Knicks. George had his best performance, scoring 29 points and knocking down seven of his 11 shots from three.
Leading up to Wednesday’s game in Memphis, George has averaged 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists so far for the 76ers. They have just one win in seven games during that stretch.
The Sixers are looking to climb out of a four-game losing streak in Memphis on Wednesday. Soon, the Sixers should have answers on George’s availability for the remainder of the game.