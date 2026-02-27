Meet 't$unami', the Music Producer Starting for the Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — VJ Edgecombe went from a straight face to a grin to a gaping-mouth smile, turning his head to look at Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre's teammates have brought it up to him, and Thursday was the day to address it publicly.

Everyone has hobbies. Some people like to fish. Others like to build things. Some like to cook or bake. Oubre likes to produce music.

He's exploring that passion, publishing a handful of songs recently under the name t$unami.

But Oubre wants to set the record straight: He's not a rapper. At all.

"I make beats. It's more so to show the creative side on the producing side. But it's just fun, man," Oubre told reporters after the Sixers' victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday.

For a guy with a library full of unique sayings, Oubre claims he doesn't talk a lot. Producing beats, Oubre feels, allows people to get to know him and his interests.

"Just kind of peel back the layers a little bit," Oubre explained.

One song in particular—"Fast & Furious"—has caught attention because Oubre inexplicably claims that he thinks Paul Walker, the star of the Fast & Furious film franchise, is his father in the lyrics of the song.

That has been a topic of conversation within the team.

"Obviously, it was meant to be funny. So I'm glad everybody picked up on that. It wasn't supposed to be No. 1 on billboard charts. It was just something to be funny and fun and try to have fun with this," Oubre explained.

"I'm a big Fast & Furious guy. For real, for real. I love it. I have two GTRs. I got all the fast cars that I ever dreamed about—except a couple, but we'll keep working for that," Oubre said of the inspiration behind the Walker reference.

"But, yeah man, Paul Walker is the GOAT in the Fast & Furious series. Rest in peace."

Oubre has a home setup for producing music. But, to be clear, he doesn't view it as a second job. Basketball is the priority.

"I love my job. I love what I do. But I'm also an artist and a creator," Oubre said.

Music will not be an itch that he scratched with a couple of songs. He intends to release more music in the future. But for now, he wants to clarify one thing—"I said that I think I'm Vin Diesel when I'm trying to get abs," Oubre enunciated, hoping to avoid any suggestion of after-dark activities.

