76ers’ Paul George Offers Positive Quote on Knee Injury
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers offered an update on the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid. After announcing that Embiid would miss the team’s entire preseason, fans felt uneasy heading into Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.
An injury scare in the second quarter certainly shakes things up further for the 76ers.
Just a few minutes into the second quarter, the Sixers saw their nine-time All-Star forward Paul George get shaken up. After going to the locker room to get checked on by the team’s medical staff, George was ruled out for the rest of the game.
It turned out the forward was dealing with a knee hyperextension. The severity of the injury is currently unknown.
After the game, George made himself available to reporters to address the incident. The All-Star forward mentioned he is “not too concerned” about the setback, according to The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell. George is expected to get treatment done on Monday night and proceed as necessary.
While George’s personal update doesn’t set a potential timeline, the outlook is positive so far. When 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addressed reporters after the game for a routine press conference, the head coach mentioned he’s hopeful the setback won’t keep George off the floor for long.
Over the summer, the Sixers acquired George through free agency. Following a five-year run on the Los Angeles Clippers, George declined his player option and became an unrestricted free agent. There were several options on the table for George, but he was intrigued enough by the Sixers and their offer to sign a long-term contract.
The star trio of George, Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey didn’t have a chance to share the court in a game setting just yet. With Embiid ruled out for the first four preseason games and beyond, the earliest the trio could debut would be on October 23, when the Sixers host the Milwaukee Bucks for the season-opener.
While that date remains a possible debut opportunity, the recent events surrounding Embiid and George leave some uncertainty at this time.