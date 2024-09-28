76ers Players Support Joel Embiid’s Block Party Event

Today in North Philly, @JoelEmbiid is hosting a block party for local youth to give back to the community that he’ll continue to call home for years to come.



He surprised the kids in person, joined by Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Andre Drummond, and Guerschon Yabusele.



