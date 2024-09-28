All 76ers

76ers Players Support Joel Embiid’s Block Party Event

Joel Embiid's surprise block party event on Friday night featured a few of his Sixers teammates.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Before the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road for training camp, Joel Embiid put together a surprise block party event for the local youth in Philadelphia.

Embiid dedicated the event to his late brother, Arthur, and hosted more than 200 kids at The Alan Horwitz “Sixth Man” Center in Philadelphia.

The event included basketball and soccer clinics, block party games, food, and live entertainment. Attendees also received a 76ers jersey, a gift card, and a hat. They were also paid a visit from Embiid and several of his Sixers teammates.

Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Andre Drummond, and Guerschon Yabusele were in the building supporting their seven-time All-Star teammate.

Both Maxey and Embiid spoke publicly in the gym, which featured a brand new large mural dedicated to Embiid.

It’s been quite the offseason for Embiid. Although an injury affected him throughout his playoff run with the Sixers, which ended prematurely in the first round against the New York Knicks, the star center earned the opportunity to head to France to represent Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

Embiid made it back home to Philadelphia as a gold medal winner. Recently, he inked another extension with the Sixers, which will make him a reported $192 million throughout the final three years of his contract.

Next season will be an important one for Embiid and the Sixers. After a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs, Philly’s front office targeted high-profile stars over the summer and landed one in Paul George. Next week, Embiid, Maxey, George, and the rest of the team will begin preparing for a busy year filled with high expectations.

Friday night was one of the team’s first steps to building more chemistry as the group supported the star big man’s event.

