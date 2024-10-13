76ers Provide Medical Update on Joel Embiid Amid Preseason Absence
Through one international exhibition and two preseason games, just about every member of the Philadelphia 76ers has taken the floor. However, there is one key player that has yet to debut. Following recent developments, it does not look like Joel Embiid will be seen in action before the regular season.
On Sunday afternoon, a team spokesperson provided a medial update on Embiid as he continues to rehab his knee injury from last season:
"As part of his left knee management, Joel Embiid was assessed by doctors on Thursday. Embiid is progressing well and will continue to take part in an individual treatment plan designed to best support his health and wellness for the 2024-25 season. He will not play in this week’s preseason games."
Dating back to training camp, the Sixers emphasized that they plan on managing Embiid's workload throughout the year. Heading into the 2024-25 campaign, the primary objective is to make sure he is 100% when the postseason rolls around.
The Sixers will play their final preseason games this week, starting with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. They're then slated to take on the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, followed by their preseason finale with the Orlando Magic on Friday.
With Embiid out of action, Nick Nurse will be able to get an extended look at other center options on the roster. Andre Drummond will likely take on most of the workload, with second-round pick Adem Bona getting a chance to showcase his talents as well. Guerschon Yabusele has also gotten minutes at center in the preseason as a possible small-ball option.
Following this Embiid medical update, the earliest the former MVP will be back in action now is on opening night, October 23rd, against the Milwaukee Bucks.