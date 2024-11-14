76ers Reveal Joel Embiid’s Injury Report Status vs Orlando Magic
Coming off of a tough back-to-back stretch with games against the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to pay a visit to the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
This week, the Sixers rolled out Joel Embiid for the first time since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season. With Embiid sticking to an injury management plan to begin the year, he missed all of the 2024 NBA Preseason.
The Sixers started the regular season without him. All signs were pointing to Embiid making his debut last Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but a suspension pushed his debut back at least three games. After Philly’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, Embiid was eligible to take the court.
On Tuesday night, the Sixers hosted the New York Knicks. Embiid collected 26 minutes of playing time. The center looked rusty, making just 18 percent of his shots from the field. From the free throw line, Embiid scored eight of his 13 total points.
After the game, the star center admitted he felt rusty after having so much time off, but he was confident that he could quickly bounce back and help get the Sixers on the right track.
On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers. Considering it was the second night of a back-to-back, Embiid was held out. The star center walked back his claim about not playing in back-to-backs for the rest of his career, but he wouldn’t be on the court for one against Cleveland this week.
Without Embiid, Andre Drummond, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers put together an impressive effort against the unbeaten Cavs. Still, they came up short with an eight-point loss. At this point, the Sixers are 2-9 heading into their second NBA Cup group game against the 7-6 Magic.
Joel Embiid, as expected, is on pace to make his return once again. As the Sixers released their injury report, they do not have the star center listed. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Embiid is on pace to play in his second game this season.
The Sixers and the Magic will tip-off at 7 PM ET.
