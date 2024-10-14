76ers Reveal Paul George’s Playing Status vs. Atlanta Hawks
The 2024 NBA Preseason continues for the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. With a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers will search for a victory to climb out of their two-game hole.
So far, the Sixers have missed their star offseason acquisition, Paul George, for all but one game during the preseason. Will the trend continue on Monday night?
Fortunately, George is active for his second preseason game on Monday night in Atlanta. He joins a starting five alongside Kelly Oubre, Tyrese Maxey, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon.
Over the summer, the Sixers added George on a max contract following his time with the Los Angeles Clippers. By forming a star trio, including Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers hope that George can be the final missing piece to their championship puzzle.
This preseason serves as an opportunity for George to get familiar with Nick Nurse’s system after spending the last five years playing for Ty Lue.
When the Sixers gathered for training camp in the Bahamas, George participated in every session with the team. Before they returned to Philadelphia, George revealed the Sixers would have him on a rest plan throughout the preseason.
The Sixers opened up the preseason with a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers last Monday. As expected, George was ruled out for the night.
When the Sixers paid a visit to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, George made his anticipated debut with the team. Despite the Sixers coming up short, George had a successful first outing in the absence of Joel Embiid.
The veteran forward scored a game-high 23 points on 8-15 shooting from the field. He also came down with six rebounds.
The Sixers faced the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. George was ruled out due to rest. The Sixers had Saturday off to travel and rest up before they take on the Hawks on Monday.
Philly will be without its star center Embiid once again. Whether George plays in the remaining games or not, the star forward won’t share the floor with the big man until the start of the regular season, as Embiid was ruled out for the entire preseason on Sunday.