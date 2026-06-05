How the 2026 Draft Will Influence the Sixers' Free Agency Plans

The Sixers are 19 days away from the 2026 NBA draft. They'll shed some light on their plans for that night and free agency when Mike Gansey speaks to local reporters for the first time on Monday morning. But they'll have some significant decisions to make on draft night.

Those decisions won't just be about the opportunity cost of selecting one prospect over another or trading the pick for a more established player. What they do will have ramifications as they head into free agency a week later and, thus, how much better they can realistically get just by spending money this offseason.

The Sixers, of course, will have the 22nd overall pick in this June's draft. It is the only selection they have the rights to as of now. Depending on their targets in the free-agent sweepstakes, it may be all they want out of the draft anyway.

According to Spotrac, the rookie-scale salary for the 22nd overall pick is $3,709,440.

Regardless of the pick, the Sixers will ring in free agency well below the luxury tax line. Their space below the first luxury tax apron will shrink by that amount, though. In other words, they'd go into free agency with a projected $22.5 million of space below the first apron.

Why is that uncomfortable?

Let's say they theoretically want to function as a team hard-capped at the first apron. That would mean they intend to spend the non-taxpayer mid-level and bi-annual exceptions. Those resources add up to about $20.5 million. That would leave Philadelphia with about $2 million of flexibility for the entirety of the regular season.

That would leave them with just two options for making roster tweaks over the course of the league year. They could sign a player with zero years of NBA service to the league minimum, practically drying their well of money on a player who almost certainly wouldn't play real minutes under any circumstances. The other option would be to make trades that bring back less money than the Sixers send out. If only they had salary balance across the roster instead of a very top-loaded cap sheet.

Of course, they could opt to not max out the non-taxpayer mid-level and bi-annual exceptions. But at that point you're subjecting yourself to the same restrictions without getting the most bang for your buck. Seems like a bad move.

As they've done before, the Sixers could stay away from the non-taxpayer mid-level and instead spend the taxpayer mid-level, hard-capping themselves at the second luxury tax apron. It would give them less money to spend in free agency, but they'd also have about $29 million in space below the second apron. Significantly more breathing room to move things around during the season.

The Sixers will have two options on draft night.

They can keep the pick or they can trade the pick. Keeping the pick ensures that they're locked in at the $3,709,440, which represents 120% of the rookie-scale salary, on the cap sheet.

Things become much more difficult to project if they trade the pick.

They could trade up, expensing further draft capital and putting more rookie-scale salary on their books for a prospect they just can't live without. They could trade out of the draft entirely, taking back the salary of a player who is ready to contribute immediately.

Or, perhaps most indicative of their free-agent agenda, the Sixers could trade back, picking up draft capital while also lowering the rookie-scale salary on their books depending on what pick they acquire.

Whichever direction Gansey's front office goes, there are real ramifications to what will ostensibly be his first decision as the steward in Philadelphia.

No pressure.

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