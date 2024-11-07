76ers Reveal Starting Lineup vs LA Clippers on Wednesday
A tough West Coast road trip for the Philadelphia 76ers got started off on the wrong foot against the Phoenix Suns. On Wednesday, the Sixers are looking to bounce back against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Paul George has been cleared for action for the second-straight game. On Monday, George made his official regular season debut for the Sixers.
During a 31-minute shift, the veteran forward struggled with his shot, hitting just 29 percent of his attempts. He finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists. George showed some rust after missing most of the preseason action, along with five games to start the regular season.
Earlier this week, the Sixers hoped Wednesday could serve as the return of Joel Embiid. Similar to George, Embiid missed every game to start the year. He’s been on an injury management plan. While Embiid’s been trending towards returning, a suspension will keep him off the floor for the next three games, including Wednesday’s outing against the Clippers.
76ers Starting Lineup vs. Clippers
- Tyrese Maxey
- Kelly Oubre
- Caleb Martin
- Paul George
- Andre Drummond
In the absence of Embiid, the Sixers will continue rolling with Andre Drummond at the center position. Through the first six games of the season, Drummond has averaged nine points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers.
Wednesday’s game will feature the same starting lineup for the Sixers as they look to pick up their second win of the year on the road in LA. The two teams will tip off at 10 PM ET.