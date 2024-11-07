All 76ers

76ers Reveal Starting Lineup vs LA Clippers on Wednesday

Who is starting for the 76ers on Wednesday?

Justin Grasso

Jan 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) react in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) react in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

A tough West Coast road trip for the Philadelphia 76ers got started off on the wrong foot against the Phoenix Suns. On Wednesday, the Sixers are looking to bounce back against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul George has been cleared for action for the second-straight game. On Monday, George made his official regular season debut for the Sixers.

During a 31-minute shift, the veteran forward struggled with his shot, hitting just 29 percent of his attempts. He finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists. George showed some rust after missing most of the preseason action, along with five games to start the regular season.

Earlier this week, the Sixers hoped Wednesday could serve as the return of Joel Embiid. Similar to George, Embiid missed every game to start the year. He’s been on an injury management plan. While Embiid’s been trending towards returning, a suspension will keep him off the floor for the next three games, including Wednesday’s outing against the Clippers.

Paul George facing the Suns.
Nov 4, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribes against Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

76ers Starting Lineup vs. Clippers

  • Tyrese Maxey
  • Kelly Oubre
  • Caleb Martin
  • Paul George
  • Andre Drummond

In the absence of Embiid, the Sixers will continue rolling with Andre Drummond at the center position. Through the first six games of the season, Drummond has averaged nine points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers.

Wednesday’s game will feature the same starting lineup for the Sixers as they look to pick up their second win of the year on the road in LA. The two teams will tip off at 10 PM ET.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News