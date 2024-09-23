76ers Rookie Receives Special Gift from 6-Time NBA All-Star
This offseason, the additions made by the Philadelphia 76ers has been a major topic in the NBA. However, there is one that hasn't gotten brought up much. That being No. 16 overall pick Jared McCain.
Leading up to their draft, there was a wide belief that the Sixers were going to move off their first-round pick in favor of a win-now piece. That did not end up being the case, and Daryl Morey selected the Duke guard. McCain was fresh off a freshman campaign at Duke where he averaged 14.3 PPG and 5.0 RPG while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.
A few weeks before his first NBA training camp, McCain received a special gift from one of the league's All-Star forwards. DeMar DeRozan gave the entire incoming rookie class a copy of his book, along with a special message inside.
DeRozan, a six-time All-Star, saw himself on the move this summer. Following a multi-year stint with the Chicago Bulls, he joined the Sacramento Kings via a sign-and-trade. A few weeks ago, DeRozan told Sixers star Paul George on his podcast that Philly was a team on his radar during the free agency process. However, he'll now be joining forces out West with a pair of stars in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Heading into his first season in the league, McCain has no clear path to playing time with the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey is the team's lead guard of the future, and veterans Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson were brought in to be his backups. That said, Nick Nurse is sure to give the young guard a chance to showcase his talents at the NBA level. As a hard-nosed defender and efficient outside shooter, he has the proper complementary skill set for this new-look team.